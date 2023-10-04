Women's Financial Future: Purse Strings Paves The Way

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Barbara ProvostCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023/EINPresswire / -- Purse Strings is a groundbreaking initiative dedicated to empowering women with free online financial tools, education, and resources, to help them make smart financial decisions for themselves, their families, and their businesses.For far too long, women have often been overlooked by the financial industry, a fact lamented by countless women who reported that their financial advisors "don't even look at me." It's a distressing reality reflected in the startling statistic that 80% of women part ways with their financial advisors within a year of becoming widowed. This alarming trend has only escalated in recent times.This neglect, coupled with the gender pay gap, career interruptions for caregiving, and the pervasive influence of negative financial messages, have severely hampered women's ability to plan for a financially fearless future.But here's the good news: women can take control of their financial destiny, starting right now. Sign up for the Purse Strings newsletter , and gain access to invaluable financial tools such as mortgage calculators and car payment calculators. Get the latest insights through our curated blog topics, covering essential subjects like how to save for a house and starting a side hustle. Plus, unlocks access to vetted financial advisors and retirement planners who can provide personalized guidance tailored to your unique financial goals.The mission of Purse Strings is crystal clear: to equip women with invaluable free online tools, education, and access to trusted financial professionals available for hire. We empower women to navigate the complex world of finance confidently by helping them make informed financial choices for themselves, their families, and their businesses.Women are not a niche market; they are the market. They currently command an astonishing 51% of the market, controlling a staggering $23 trillion. Furthermore, women are poised at the cusp of overseeing the largest wealth transfer in history. This represents a monumental shift in financial power, and Purse Strings stands as a dedicated ally to women as they step into their financial power.Purse Strings isn't just about financial empowerment; it's about rewriting the narrative for generations of women. We're shattering the chains of financial dependency, ensuring every woman possesses the knowledge, tools, and resources to craft her secure and independent future.From grandmothers to mothers and daughters, we are in the business of reshaping destinies. We are ushering in a universal reality of financial freedom and fearless retirement. Join us on this transformative journey toward a brighter, self-reliant future.The time has arrived for women to seize control of their financial destiny. Purse Strings is the gateway to financial freedom, and the journey begins here.About Purse Strings: Purse Strings stands as the ultimate partner in financial empowerment for women. Its dedication lies in equipping women with the knowledge and tools required to confidently navigate financial decisions for themselves, their families, and their businesses. With a carefully curated network of financial experts specializing in the unique requirements of women, coupled with a wealth of engaging resources, Purse Strings is the destination for mastering financial matters and seizing control of one's financial future. Join the movement today at PurseStrings.

