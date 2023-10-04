Grupo EULEN Announces Angeles Campoy As The New Chief Executive Officer For USA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo EULEN, a global leader in outsourcing in the facility services, security, and aviation industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Angeles Campoy as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for USA. Based in Miami, Angeles Campoy will lead the company's operations in the region, focusing on the expansion of Grupo EULEN's presence and long-term growth strategy in the United States.

Angeles Campoy brings over 20 years of experience in leading businesses, improving sales and profitability, client and employee management, and strategic business planning. In her current role at Grupo EULEN, a company that sells over 2 billion dollars a year, Angeles guides the company's operations in the U.S., overseeing a team of approximately 3,000 specialist professionals across Florida, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, and Washington DC.

Before assuming this position at Grupo EULEN, Campoy played a significant role in the EULEN family. She served as the General Deputy Director at Grupo EULEN, leading the employee solutions business model at EULEN Flexiplan, where she led an agency dedicated to HR and employment solutions, personnel selection, outplacement, worker development, and training programs. Prior to joining Grupo EULEN, Campoy worked at The Adecco Group, starting as a Regional Director and later becoming the National Director for Consulting and Training. During her tenure, she successfully led, developed, and transformed strategic businesses, even achieving a doubling of direct selection sales in Spain in 2017.

"I am thrilled to join Grupo EULEN as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the USA," said Angeles Campoy. "I see tremendous potential in this region, and I am committed to leveraging Grupo EULEN's strong foundation to drive our expansion and deliver exceptional services to our valued customers. I am also devoted to fostering a culture of sustainability, and inclusivity as we broaden our presence in the United States."

Angeles Campoy holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from The International Institute for Management Development, as well as another MBA with a focus on organizational leadership from INSEAD.

The appointment of Angeles Campoy as the new CEO reflects, Grupo EULEN's ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation. It is a testament of the company's confidence in its women leaders and the trust in Angeles' suitability to lead the group's growth in this massive market.

About

Grupo EULEN

Founded in 1962 and with a presence in 12 countries, including the United States, Grupo EULEN is a leader in providing services and innovative solutions to companies. It specializes in aviation services, cleaning, security, auxiliary services (logistics, general, and telemarketing), FSM (Facility Services & Management), socio-health services, comprehensive maintenance, and global solutions for human resources, employment, and the environment.

Since its inception, Grupo EULEN has stood out for the excellent quality of the services it offers. With more than 14 years established in the local market, Grupo EULEN in the US currently has a staff of approximately 3,000 specialist professionals across Florida, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, and Washington DC.





