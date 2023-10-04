TOUAX : Disclosure Of Share Capital And Voting Rights At September 30, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REGULATED INFORMATION Paris, 4 October 2023 5:45 PM YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights

Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

Register name of the issuer: TOUAX SCA (Euronext Paris: TOUP)

Date Total shares outstanding Total voting rights Total exercisable voting rights* September 30, 2023 7,011,547 8,350,526 8,336,293

* excluding rights attached to shares held in treasury

The TOUAX Group rents out tangible assets (freight wagons, river barges and containers) every day throughout the world on its own behalf and on behalf of investors. With €1.2 billion under management, TOUAX is one of Europe's leading leasing companies for this type of equipment.

TOUAX is listed in Paris on EURONEXT Compartment C (ISIN Code FR0000033003) and is included in the CAC® Small CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext©PEA-PME 150 indices.

TOUAX ACTIFIN

Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI Ghislaine GASPARETTO

Managing Partners



Tel: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

Tel: +33 (0)1 46 96 18 00

