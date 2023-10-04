Resort Aquatica Transports Readers To Tropical Paradise Full Of Deadly Secrets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In Resort Aquatica, Frederic Lee brings glamorous characters and an even more immaculate underwater oasis to life.

By day, journalist Frederic Lee covers risks and audits for the Financial Times. But by night, he trades his press badge for a vastly different narrative.

- Author Frederic Lee

NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Calvin Banks had a privileged life laid out neatly in front of him: one that would feature incredible wealth, just like his billionaire father's. Yet those plans are dashed when he drunkenly totals his Lamborghini and cuts his girlfriend's life short in one fell swoop.

In Resort Aquatica , Frederic Lee brings glamorous characters and an even more immaculate underwater oasis to life. This enthralling debut explores themes of power, corruption, secrets and survival.

In a scheme to outrun justice, Calvin breaks court orders and sets off for an island resort pocketed within the mystical angles of the Bermuda Triangle. The magnificent Resort Aquatica is an ideal tropical destination built of white marble that rises up in tubular stacks amid the neon seascape.

Upon arrival, Calvin encounters Resort Aquatica's rich and savvy owner, Eve Rampant, who clearly exploits her bigwig guests and poor workers for the sole purpose of profit. Eve lords over the palatial estate heavy-handedly, yet with a beautiful smiling face and the assistance of her five obedient daughters.

To Calvin's awe, he discovers that the Rampant women are devious mermaids who naturally spring up from the seas on temporary legs each summer. Then, out of nowhere, Calvin finds himself entangled in a binding contract cooked up by Eve that forces him to serve the whims of the Rampant women for decades to come - and keep his mouth shut about their scaly secret. Can Calvin find a way to free himself from this contract and escape Resort Aquatica?

“My book offers a fresh take on mermaids, presented in a tropical fantasy adventure full of deadly secrets, romance and deceit,” Lee said.“It's the perfect literary escape!”

About the Author

Frederic Lee is an author and journalist for the Financial Times. Previously, he was a policy reporter in Washington D.C., where he interviewed many notable members of Congress, including Senators Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Ted Cruz. Lee graduated from the University of Virginia, where he was trained by writers who hold high accolades, including Emmy Award winners. Resort Aquatica is his first book. He is currently working on his next book, The Last Mermaid Queen, a prequel to Resort Aquatica.

