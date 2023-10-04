Global Greenhouse Film Market To Reach Value Of USD 21.37 Billion By 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global greenhouse film market is projected to reach value of USD 21.37 Billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to increasing research and development activities for production of advanced and efficient greenhouse films. Stringent government regulations regarding the impact of greenhouse films on water and crop quality and the overall cost of materials are resulting in the increase in R&D activities and adoption of sustainable agricultural practices. Growing preference of consumers for fresh produce is driving the need for advanced crop protection solutions and increased production. Increasing utilization of polyethylene for manufacture of greenhouse films, led by its durability and energy efficiency, contributes to the market for greenhouse films. Rising necessity to reduce environmental contaminants and fog caused by condensation of interior moisture has driven the demand for polyethylene-based greenhouse films. Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ Plastic greenhouses are susceptible to degradation caused by dust and pollution and have a fairly short lifespan of about 2 to 3 years unlike glasshouses and greenhouses made of polycarbonate sheets. Moreover, high installation cost of greenhouse films is restraining the market. Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2019 USD 6.31 Billion CAGR (2020–2027) 10.2% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 21.37 Billion Base year for estimation 2019 Historical data 2016–2018 Forecast period 2020–2027 Quantitative units Volume in tons, revenue in USD Thousand, and CAGR from 2020 to 2027 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Resin type, thickness, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Plastika Kritis S.A., Armando Álvarez Group, Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd., RKW Group, POLIFILM EXTRUSION GmbH, Berry Global, Inc., Agriplast Tech India Pvt Ltd, GROUPE BARBIER, A.A. Politiv Ltd., and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES

The global greenhouse film market is moderately fragmented, with a large number of small- and medium-sized manufacturers accounting for a major market share. These manufacturers are well-equipped with production facilities and are involved in several research and development activities. Some of the prominent players operating in the greenhouse film market are:



Plastika Kritis S.A.

Armando Álvarez Group

Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd.

RKW Group

POLIFILM EXTRUSION GmbH

Berry Global, Inc.

Agriplast Tech India Pvt Ltd

GROUPE BARBIER

A.A. Politiv Ltd. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Strategic Development

In June 2020, UbiQD and Nanosys partnered to produce quantum dots for greenhouse films. Nanosys has been manufacturing quantum dots for the display industry from 2010. Both the firms produce quantum dot-containing films for greenhouse roofs. The film utilizes fluorescence of quantum dots to transform less usable sections of the solar range to wavelengths that can stimulate growth of plants. The firms have also partnered for the manufacturing and development of UbiGro luminescent greenhouse films.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @

Key Highlights of Report



In July 2020, Solvay and UbiQD entered into a partnership in order to promote the latter's line of greenhouse films called UbiGro. The quantum dot powered fluorescent greenhouse covers of UbiQD, which boost greenhouse productivity by 20%, is expected to receive support from the partnership. The greenhouse films of UbiQD boost greenhouse productivity by 20%. The partnership is expected to enhance the productivity of the greenhouse films and help the UbiQD get potential customers with the support of greenhouse film additive expertise of Solvay.

The low-density polyethylene (LDPE) segment held the largest market share of 50.8% in 2019. Resistance to moisture, chemicals, and temperature offered by low-density polyethylene is estimated to drive the segment during the forecast period.

The 150 to 200 microns segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. The greenhouse films with thickness ranging from 150 to 200 microns allow transmission of light, resist exposure to UV light, and protect crops from weather conditions and pests. These features boost the segment. The Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at the most rapid rate during the forecast period. Presence of severe climatic conditions and limited water supply in the region are driving utilization of greenhouse films in the agriculture sector, as they ensure effective watering and provide protection to crops from severe weather conditions.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@

Emergen Research has segmented the global greenhouse film market in terms of resin type, thickness, and region:



Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)



Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE)



Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)



Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Others

Thickness Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)



80 to 150 Microns



150 to 200 Microns

More than 200 Microns

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE Rest of MEA

