Capstar Announces Date For Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ: CSTR) announced today that it will issue its third quarter 2023 earnings release after the market closes on October 26, 2023.
CapStar will also host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, October 27, 2023 to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.
Conference Call and Webcast Information:
Date: Friday, October 27, 2023
Time: 10:00 a.m. Central Time
Telephone Access: Register at to access the live call, including for participants who plan to ask a question during the call.
Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available at . An archived version of the webcast will be available on CapStar's website at capstarbank shortly after the live call has ended.
About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. Visit for more information.
CONTACT:
Mike Fowler, (615) 732-7404
