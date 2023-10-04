Wireless Innovation Forum Releases Interim Results Of First-Ever Spectrum Coexistence Survey

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Survey focused on coexistence within the complex U.S. 3 GHz mid-band aims to help understand spectrum coexistence based on experiences of the wireless community

- Andrew Clegg, GoogleWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) is pleased to announce interim results of the first-ever survey to better understand spectrum coexistence based on the experiences of the wireless community. The survey is focused on coexistence within the complex U.S. 3 GHz mid-band environment.Mid-band spectrum in the U.S. is a patchwork of services operating in immediately adjacent spectrum bands, but under different service rules. These include the 3.45 GHz Service in 3450-3550 MHz, the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) in 3550-3700 MHz, and the 3.7 GHz Service in 3700-3980 MHz. The disposition of the 3100-3450 MHz band is still being determined, but it's likely that some amount of commercial service will be deployed in the future.WInnForum launched an online survey in January 2023 to solicit feedback from 3.45 GHz, CBRS, and 3.7 GHz operators to understand the extent to which they were experiencing interference, or not. The link to the survey was distributed to all 3.45, CBRS Priority Access Licensees (PAL), and 3.7 GHz Service licensees (based on contact data in the FCC license databases), as well as to CBRS General Authorized Access (GAA) operators through WISPA. WInnForum also issued a press release, and encouraged anyone to forward the survey link to others who may have relevant input.As of July 2023, WInnForum has received 105 responses to the survey, which are the basis of this version of Technical Report TR-5010, published this month after membership approval. Interim results in the report include suspected sources of interference by respondent group, group response rates, individual comments from respondents and more.“This survey is giving the wireless industry unprecedented insight into how coexistence is actually working in the 3 GHz bands,” according to Andrew Clegg of Google, who also serves as WInnForum CTO.“We'll continue to solicit input as the bands evolve, and this information will be valuable in understanding future spectrum sharing and coexistence opportunities and challenges, in all bands.”The survey remains open indefinitely and operators are encouraged to complete the brief survey whether they are or are not experiencing interference. They are also encouraged to take the survey again if their experience changes over time. The technical report will be updated periodically with updated data.The survey can be found here: .About the Wireless Innovation ForumEstablished in 1996 and supported by Platinum Sponsor Thales , the Wireless Innovation Forum (SDR Forum Version 2.0) is a non-profit mutual benefit corporation dedicated to advocating for spectrum innovation and advancing radio technologies that support essential or critical communications worldwide. Members bring a broad base of experience in Software Defined Radio (SDR), Cognitive Radio (CR) and Dynamic Spectrum Access (DSA) technologies in diverse markets and at all levels of the wireless value chain to address emerging wireless communications requirements. To learn more about The Wireless Innovation Forum, its meetings and membership benefits, visit .

