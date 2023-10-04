Global Silicon Metal Market Grows At 5.4% CAGR, Fueled By Solar And Automotive Industries

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Silicon Metal Market Outlook to 2028" report has been added to

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of Silicon Metal Market in the world. The report covers an overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of volume (in kilo tons).

The report has market segmentation which include segments by product type, by application, by geography; growth enablers and drivers; challenges and bottlenecks; trends driving adoption trends; regulatory framework; end-user analysis, industry analysis, competitive landscape including competition scenario and market shares of major players. The report concludes with future market projections of each market segmentation and analyst recommendations.

Market Overview:

According to publisher estimates, the Market Size of Global Silicon Metalhas shown increasing trend from 2017 to 2022. However, the outbreak of coronavirus had a marginal impact on the global market for silicon metal. Major economies' unexpected operations halt negatively influenced economic growth and changed consumer purchasing habits. Market Size of Global Silicon Metal is expected to show increasing trend from 2022 to 2027 at CAGR of 5.4%. This is owing to demand from solar and automotive industry along with some government initiatives.

Various developments by key players of the market and significant investments in research and development activities that further enhance product applications extend profitable opportunities to market players from 2022 to 2029.

Additionally, the increasing attention of manufacturers towards sustainability and cost-efficiency will encourage inventors to find more creative and economical ways to produce silicon, which will further expand the future growth of the silicon metal market.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Product Type: Metallurgy grade is the highest contributor in silicon metal market from 2017 to 2022 by product type due to its usage in manufacturing steel, solar cells, and microchips.

By Application: Aluminum alloy is the major area where silicon metal is utilized. Over recent years, there has been an increasing demand for silicon from the aluminum industry to improve the strength of aluminum.

Competitive Landscape:

Future Outlook:

