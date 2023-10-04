WONDER ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES RETURN OF SPOOKY LIGHT SHOW

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonder Entertainment announces the return of Spooky Light Show. This year the popular
halloween attraction will have two locations for families and friends to experience.
Tickets are on sale now,
The mile-long, drive-through light and music display features more than one million LED lights synchronized to halloween tunes. Guests can enjoy the vibrant displays from the safety and comfort of their cars as they travel through glowing tunnels and past fields of dancing lights and some of our age old halloween characters like the mummy, ghosts, and even Dracula.
Visitors can experience the immersive holiday light experience at:
|
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Bastian Agricultural Center
11161 2200 W,
South Jordan, UT 84095
|
FEDERAL HEIGHTS, CO
Water World Family Water Park
8800 N Pecos St
Federal Heights, CO 80260
|
Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be purchased on the event's website at
About Wonder Entertainment
Wonder Entertainment creates shared experiences that unite people and brands around unforgettable moments. Properties include Christmas In Color, Spooky Lights Show, North Pole Festival, Pumpkin Party, and more to come. Across the brand portfolio, Wonder Entertainment has entertained millions of families throughout North America. Visit for more information.
