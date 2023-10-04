Angie Wong Ordered To Surrender Social Media And Fundraising Accounts To Legacy PAC By Court Order

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Court order signed by Honorable, Erica Tisinger, Judge Superior Court of Coweta County Georgia

Honorable, Erica Tisinger, Judge Superior Court of Coweta County, signed a Temporary Protective Order and Immediate Injuctive relief order on October 2, 2023.

- Attorney Jared Craig President Legacy PACNEWNAN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- From the press room of L-Strategies the official press of Legacy PAC :Angie Wong , the former Legacy PAC President , is being sued for $272,500.00 by the Political action committee . America First Legacy PAC filed petition against former President Angie Wong. Filing Date: 8/22/2023 at 4:34 PM Filer: Jared Craig Peach #: E-PHDVP5Q5 Case #: SUV2023000996. The lawsuit alleges Tortious Interference with Business, Defamation/Libel, Conversion/Trover, Temporary Injunction and Attorney Fees and seeks $272,500.00 Source :A court order was issued Oct 2 , 2023 by Honorable, Erica Tisinger, Judge Superior Court of Coweta County Georgia Case #: SUV2023000996. Judge Tisinger signed a Temporary Protective Order and Immediate Injuctive relief which stated the following:Page 1 - Paragraph 3Defendant, Angie Wong, is alleged in the verified petition dated August 22. 2023 to have improperly retained ownership and control of various social media, financial, and donation portal accounts in the name of Plaintiff following her involuntary removal from Plaintiffs political organization on May 30. 2023. The allegations contained in Plaintiffs petition include Wong'sPage 2 - Paragraph 1-2Continued unauthorized use of Plaintiff's accounts to create malicious defamatory public statements concerning Plaintiff, its members, and its Board of Directors. Additionally, Wong is alleged to have created new unauthorized websites, social media accounts, and vendor accounts in Plaintiff's name.Following Wong's removal from Plaintiff's organization on May 30, 2023, Wong refused to acknowledge the involuntary removal. Notwithstanding, Wong continued to appear on television and radio shows bearing the misrepresentation that she was the President of Legacy PAC. Wong is alleged to have retained the unauthorized exclusive use of the Legacy-PAC website, Legacy PAC Facebook Account, Legacy PAC Twitter/X Account, and continues to use those accounts to defame Plaintiff and its members.Plaintiffs petition avers that prior to filing this action, that Wong refused to act in good faith to transfer her control and unauthorized access to the remaining members of Legacy PAC and she is now hiding and concealing herself from personal servicePage 3 -Paragraph 1.On a temporary basis, and until further order of this Court, Defendant, Angie Wong, is hereby immediately enjoined and restrained from any and all continued use of the following names in social media posts, social media comments, television/radio appearances, contracts, or for any other purpose: America First Legacy Political Action Committee, America First Legacy PAC, Legacy-PAC, or Legacy PAC.Page 3 - Paragraph 2.Defendant, Angie Wong, is hereby immediately enjoined and restrained from making any comments, including reposting on social media, broadcast or cable television, radio and/or any other public forum concerning America First Legacy Political Action Committee, America First Legacy PAC, Legacy-PAC, Legacy PAC, or Board of Directors: Jared B. Craig, Esq., Stan Fitzgerald, and Mark Finchem.Page 3 -Paragraph 3.Defendant, Angie Wong, is hereby immediately enjoined and restrained from opening any new account with any third-party for any purposes in the following names: America First Legacy Political Action Committee, America First Legacy PAC, Legacy-PAC, or Legacy PAC.Page 3- Paragraph 4.Defendant, Angie Wong, is hereby immediately ordered and directed to transfer any and all access and use of any social media account, financial account, fundraising portal account, or any other third-party vendor account concerning Plaintiff in her control to Plaintiff herein immediately. In the event Angie Wong fails to make said transfers included herein, this Order shall stand to direct any firm, company, administrator, or institution located in this State or any other State who maintains any account controlled by Angie Wong in the names of America First Legacy Political Action Committee, America First Legacy PAC, Legacy-PAC, or Legacy PAC to transfer said account to the exclusive ownership and control to Plaintiff within a reasonable time following their receipt, or notice of this Order.Link to Court Order :

