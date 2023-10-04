Logicalis Launches Intelligent Connectivity With Cisco-Powered Managed Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) First Cisco Global Partner to achieve Managed Private 5G strategic designation

TROY, Mich., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Logicalis , a leading next-gen technology services provider, has announced the launch of Intelligent Connectivity powered by Cisco, a new suite of solutions including Private 5G, SD-WAN, SASE, and SSE.

Customers can access either the full suite or a blend of digital managed services built on Cisco technology and underpinned by the Logicalis Digital Fabric Platform .

Logicalis also announced it is the first global partner to achieve the Cisco Private 5G Strategic Designation, adding to five Cisco-powered certifications in the Intelligent Connectivity suite (Managed Cisco SDWAN, Managed Meraki SDWAN, Managed Meraki Security, Managed SASE and Managed Campus Access).

"Logicalis continues to solidify its position as a global leader in next-generation connectivity services powered by Cisco," said Alexandra Zagury, Vice President of Partner Managed and as-a-Service Sales at Cisco. "Combining deep connectivity and managed services expertise with Private 5G capabilities, Logicalis has a market-leading proposition for a wide array of customers."

Logicalis has already delivered successful Private 5G implementations across several industries, and is actively engaged in many industries including mining, state & local government, higher education, manufacturing, distribution, healthcare. With a dedicated global connectivity center of excellence, Logicalis has exceptional expertise in place to build, provision, manage, and support connectivity for an evolving world.

"Logicalis has been successfully deploying the Cisco 5G solution in the U.S. market for over a year, and we are excited to bring that capability to the Intelligent Connectivity suite," said Jon Groves, CEO of Logicalis US. "The latest offering will expand our work with our global counterparts and enhance the service, in turn better enabling customers around the world to maximize their 5G investments and deliver additional value for their businesses."

About Logicalis US

We are Architects of ChangeTM.

We help organizations succeed in a digital-first world.

At Logicalis, we harness our collective technology expertise to help our clients build a blueprint for success, so they can deliver sustainable outcomes that matter.

Our lifecycle services across hybrid data center, cloud, connectivity, collaboration, and security are designed to help optimize operations, reduce risk, and empower employees.



As a global technology service provider, we deliver next-generation digital managed services, to provide our clients with real-time visibility and actionable insights across the performance of their digital ecosystem including:

availability, user experience, security, economic performance, and sustainability.

Our 7000+ 'Architects of Change' are based in 30 territories around the globe, helping our 10,000+ clients across a range of industry sectors, create sustainable outcomes through technology.



Logicalis has annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa.



For more information visit



SOURCE Logicalis