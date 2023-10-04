NAREB's 60-CITY, BLACK WEALTH TOUR BEGINS IN HOUSTON WITH A COMMUNITY WEALTH BUILDING DAY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Free workshops, youth activities, housing counselors, one-on-one sessions, and more at festivities designed to help Black families build intergenerational wealth



WHO:



Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Honorary Chair of Houston Wealth Building Day

Felicia Guidry, President Houston chapter NAREB chapter

Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose , Houston developer, and NAREB National President

Rodney Elis, Harris County Commissioner Martha Castex-Tatum, Vice Mayor Pro-Tem

WHAT:

The time for action on Black Wealth is now! NAREB is working with the African American Mayors Association and the National Bar Association to present the Houston stop on the Building Black Wealth Tour. Over the next two years, the tour will include more than 60 cities as

NAREB organizes classes, workshops, and one-on-one counseling to advise families on homebuying, investing, and careers in real estate. There is also a course on heir's property, educating people on how to properly pass along real estate and protect themselves from gentrification. Why is this needed?

The Federal Reserve says, on average, Black families own about 24 cents for every $1 of White family wealth. Homeownership, a critical component of Black wealth, declined for Blacks nearly every quarter since the pandemic, leaving Blacks with the lowest percentage of homeowners in America.

Yet, the NAREB State of Housing in Black America (SHIBA) report says there are more than two million mortgage-ready Black Americans. These families and individuals have the credit and income to qualify for a home mortgage. The NAREB Building Black Wealth Tour will go to communities nationwide, find these consumers, educate them, and inspire them to build wealth. Over the past 76 years, NAREB has been the voice of Black real estate, unrelenting in our pursuit of democracy in housing for our community and increasing Black home ownership. Systematic racism has plagued our communities and impeded our ability to gain wealth, but we can overcome these challenges by working strategically and together. Learn more about the tour at



WHERE:

The Power Center, 12401 S. Post Oak Rd. Houston, TX 77045

WHEN :

10 AM – 3 PM (Doors open at 9:15 am)

