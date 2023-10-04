HCI Equity Partners-Backed WF Cabinetry Group Acquires Woodharbor Molding & Millworks, Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALEXANDER CITY, Ala., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WF Cabinetry Group ("WF Cabinetry"), a manufacturer of semi-custom wood kitchen and bath cabinetry that is backed by HCI Equity Partners ("HCI"), announced today that it has acquired Woodharbor Molding & Millworks, Inc. ("Woodharbor"). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Alexander City, Alabama, with additional operations in Wisconsin, WF Cabinetry is an independent provider of semi-custom cabinets throughout the South, Northeast and Midwest regions, going-to-market under the WF Cabinetry and Countryside Cabinets brands. A family-founded business that began as a manufacturer of cabinets for government housing, WF Cabinetry has since evolved to become a leading manufacturer of cabinetry that meets the design, style and functional needs of professional designers and installers.

Like WF Cabinetry, Woodharbor is a family-founded business that is based in Mason City, Iowa, and specializes in high quality, custom cabinetry and vanities to dealer customers, going-to-market under the Woodharbor and Breeze product lines. Following the acquisition, Curtis Lewerke, founder of Woodharbor, will remain involved with Woodharbor as a shareholder and board member of the broader WF Cabinetry platform.

"Curtis, his management team and the entire Woodharbor organization have built one of the most respected brands in the cabinet industry and we are excited to have them as part of our team," said Wally Cisowski, CEO of WF Cabinetry. "We look forward to continuing to provide the same exceptional quality cabinets that both WF Cabinetry and Woodharbor customers have come to expect."

"We are excited to expand the WF Cabinetry team through the company's acquisition of Woodharbor," said Scott Gibaratz, Partner at HCI. "We see strong alignment between the two companies' cultures, family-founded origins and long histories serving customers through high-quality product lines, and are confident that Woodharbor will be a great partner as we achieve the next stage of growth for the WF Cabinetry platform. We look forward to working with Curtis Lewerke and his team at Woodharbor."

About HCI Equity Partners

HCI Equity Partners is a lower market private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder-owned distribution, manufacturing and service companies. HCI is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit .

About WF Cabinetry

WF Cabinetry is a manufacturer of semi-custom cabinet and vanities with operations in Alexander City, AL and De Pere, WI.

The company goes to market under the WF Cabinetry and Countryside product lines For more information, please visit and .

