Paints And Coatings Market To Hit US$ 263.205 Million By 2033| Fact. MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rockville , Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global paints and coatings market is estimated to be valued at US$ 160,054,3 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2023–2033.

The global paintings and coatings industry is a vital sector of the global economy that includes companies that manufacture and distribute a wide range of products, including architectural and industrial coatings, automotive paints, and wood coatings. This industry is driven by technological advancements, consumer trends, and government regulations. Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

On a global level, the paints and coatings market is undergoing tremendous change. The demand for coatings with higher physical properties and great durability is driving the industry. Along with increased construction projects and rising auto manufacturing, the development of infrastructure is another factor in the market's expansion. Additionally, the adoption of waterborne and powder coatings has resulted from the move toward ecologically friendly paints and coatings, which is further fuelling market expansion. Additionally, businesses are exploring the possibilities of smart coatings and nano coatings in a variety of sectors, including consumer electronics, healthcare, and aerospace, to create new opportunities in the market.

Report Attributes Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 263,205 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 5.1% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 112 Tables No. of Figures 93 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



The global paints and coatings market is projected to grow at 5.1% CAGR and reach US$ 263,205.3 million by 2033

The market reached a valuation of US$ 151,891.2 million in 2022 growing at a CAGR of 2.7% between 2018 to 2022

Architectural application is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period

The U.S. paints and coatings market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 23,159 million by the end of the year 2033

The market of paints and coatings in China is expected to grow at a rate of 7.7% by the year 2033 South Korea's paints and coatings market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 6,984.6 by 2033

“Soaring Popularity of Architectural Paints is Set to Drive a Significant Increase in Demand for Paints and Coatings. ” says a Fact analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report



PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams Company

Axalta Coating Systems

Valspar Corporation

NEI Corporation

Cabot Corporation

RPM International Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Diamond Vogel

NIC Industries, Inc. Akzo Nobel N.V



Market Growth Stratagems

Global players in the paints and coatings sector are using a variety of market expansion methods to build their businesses and get an advantage over rivals. Collaborations and alliances, acquisitions and mergers, product innovation and differentiation, and global expansion are a few of the often used tactics. To diversify their product offering and get access to new markets, businesses are collaborating and forging strategic alliances with other players.

Mergers and acquisitions are also being used to acquire new technologies, gain competitive advantage, and increase market share.

In November 2022, Sherwin-Williams company acquired a German-based specialized industrial coatings holding comprised of Oskar Nolte Gmbh and Klumpp Coatings Gmbh. The acquisitions would help the companies accelerate profitable growth in the global markets with the strategy of acquiring complementary, high-quality, and differentiated businesses.

For businesses to stand out from rivals and increase consumer satisfaction, product innovation, and distinction are essential. Finally, geographic expansion through new market entry or boosting sales activity in existing markets enables businesses to reach out to new clientele and generate more money.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



Segmentation of Paintings and Coatings Industry Research Report



By Technology:



Architectural Paints and Coatings

Industrial Paints and Coatings

By Base Type:



Architectural Paints and Coatings

Industrial Paints and Coatings

By Application :



Architectural Paints and Coatings





Interior



Exterior



Industrial Paints and Coatings





Wood





Automotive





Metal





General Industrial





Traffic Paints





Paper





Protective Coatings

Others

By Region:



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the paints and coatings market, presenting historical market data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of technology (pure acrylic, styrene acrylic, vinyl acrylic, polyester, alkyd, epoxy, polyurethane, and others), base type (water, solvent, powder), application (architectural paints and coatings (Interior, Exterior), industrial paints and coatings (wood, automotive, metal, general industrial, traffic paints, paper, protective coatings, and others) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa)

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:

Automotive Paint Robots Market : Automotive Paint Robots Is Projected To Expand At A CAGR Of 9.2% In Terms Of Value Throughout the Period Of Forecast.

Road Marking Paints and Materials Market : Road Marking Paints and Materials Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% through 2032, reaching a valuation of US$ 12.2 Billion.

Refinish Paints Market : The global refinish paint market is estimated at US$ 8.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach a market value of US$ 14.5 billion by the end of 2033.

About Fact :

Fact is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we delivers deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empowers businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog



Phosphate Alternatives Market

Ethylene Diamine Tetraacetic Acid (EDTA) Market

Sodium Formate Market

Oligomers Market Bunker Fuel Market





Tags Paints and Coatings Market Related Links