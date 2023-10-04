Fat Black Cat Sings About How Love And Trust Can Positively Influence The World

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Charleston, SC, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When teaching children about feelings, values, and friendship, big concepts like that can be difficult to distill. With author-illustrator Raelyn's newest book, a fat black cat comes to the rescue. Cuddy Duddy The Big Fat Black Cat takes on big feelings and intangible concepts in a vibrantly-colored, easy-to-follow children's narrative.

Cuddy Duddy describes how love, trust and kindness can affect your world. Written from the perspective of Cuddy Duddy, who“owns” her human, the red-haired Pearl, the book shares a day in the cat's wonderful life. After all, happiness is simple for Cuddy Duddy as long as she's next to Pearl.

Raelyn wrote and illustrated Cuddy Duddy The Big Fat Black Cat over 20 years ago as a young single mom. As she wrote and drew to pass the time, stories began to pour out of her fingertips. A year ago, Raelyn decided to finally pursue publishing. By Easter of 2023, she received a call from a query sent the year earlier and this the beginning of her journey.

For Raelyn, Cuddy Duddy represents that dreams can come true, and anything is possible when you set goals and execute a plan.

Cuddy Duddy The Big Fat Black Cat is available for purchase online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble . For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms:

Pinterest: Artsy Smartsy LLC

Facebook: Artsy Smartsy LLC, Raelyn Hathaway

Instagram: Artsy Smartsy LLC

Tik Tok: Artsy Smarsty LLC

About the Author:

Raelyn has always enjoyed writing and drawing; consistently finding joy and self-expression through art propelled her to make her own greeting cards before turning her attention to writing and illustrating. She loves animals, the outdoors, boating, God and her Church. Raelyn has studied Taekwondo, raised three children in a blended family, and become a Girl scout, cheer, baseball, and volleyball mom. Raelyn started a company called Artsy Smartsy LLC, to incorporate all the things she makes, paints, draws and writes.

