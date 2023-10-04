Global Dairy Enzymes Market To Reach Value Of USD 1,415.43 Million By 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dairy enzymes market is projected to reach value of USD 1,415.43 Million by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to the increased demand for cheese products with refined texture and flavor. Growing urbanization and rising purchasing power of consumers in developing economies has driven the demand for processed dairy products. Development of the dairy industry is expected to drive the market for dairy enzymes during the forecast period. Increasing investments in research and development activities by major market players for development of innovative dairy enzymes is likely to propel the market in the near future.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ The respiratory issues linked with allergies related to dairy product are projected to restrain the market in the next few years. People with diabetes are expected to face adverse effects of lactase, as lactase is broken down into simple sugars, which can increase the blood glucose level. Moreover, exposure to lactase might cause an allergic reaction, which is anticipated to hamper the demand for dairy enzymes during the forecast period. Scope of Research



Report Details Outcome Market size in 2019 USD 593.2 Million CAGR (2020–2027) 7.2% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 1,415.43 Million Base year for estimation 2019 Historical data 2016–2018 Forecast period 2020–2027 Quantitative units Volume in tons, revenue in USD Thousand, and CAGR from 2020 to 2027 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Application, type, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled DuPont, Kerry Group, Chr Hansen Holding A/S, DSM, Advanced Enzymes Technologies, Connell Bros., Novozymes A/S, Biocatalysts Ltd, Amano Enzyme, and SternEnzym Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The global dairy enzymes market is moderately fragmented, with a large number of small- and medium-sized manufacturers accounting for a major market share. These manufacturers are well-equipped with manufacturing facilities and are involved in several research and development activities. Some of the prominent players operating in the dairy enzymes market are:



DuPont

Kerry Group

Chr Hansen Holding A/S

DSM

Advanced Enzymes Technologies

Connell Bros.

Novozymes A/S

Biocatalysts Ltd

Amano Enzyme SternEnzym

Strategic Development

In June 2020, Royal DSM, a science-based company active in the fields of health, nutrition, and sustainable living, launched the Delvo plant range of enzymes. This range of enzymes can be used for optimizing sweetness, texture, and taste of plant-based drinks. Delvo increases protein solubility and unlocks natural sweetness of raw materials such as oats, rice, and soy. The new range of enzymes is expected to help manufacturers develop premium dairy alternatives in the near future.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @

Key Highlights of Report



In November 2019, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences launched its new flagship dairy enzyme i.e. DuPont Danisco Nurica. This flexible enzyme would be offering dairy product manufacturers fermented dairy products that are high in fiber, low in sugar, and lactose-free.

The cheese segment held the largest market share of 33.7% in 2019. Rising demand for processed dairy products among consumers with increased purchasing power is expected to drive the utilization of dairy enzymes to produce enhanced flavored cheese in the next few years.

The microbial rennet segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Cheese-manufacturing companies widely utilize microbial milk-clotting enzymes produced by Rhizomucor pusillus and Rhizomucor miehei. This factor is expected to drive the segment during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at the most rapid rate during the forecast period. Growing urbanization in developing economies and rising purchasing power of consumers in the region have driven the demand for processed dairy products in Asia Pacific. This is contributing to the market for dairy enzymes in the region.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@

Emergen Research has segmented the global dairy enzymes market in terms of application, type, and region:



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Cheese



Milk



Yoghurt



Infant Formula



Ice Cream & Desserts

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Chymosin



Lipase



Lactase



Microbial Rennet

Others (Catalases and Proteases)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE Rest of MEA

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Natural Sweeteners Market , By Type (Stevia, Sorbitol, Xylitol, Mannitol, Erythritol, Sweet Proteins Others), By End-use (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal, Care, Others), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Mushroom Cultivation Market By Type (Button Mushroom, Cremini Mushrooms, Oyster Mushrooms, and Others), By Phase (Composting, Spawning, Casing, Pinning, and Cropping), By Forms (Fresh, Dried, Canned), By Marketing Channels (Online and Offline), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Food-Grade Gases Market By Type (Carbon Dioxide, Nitrogen, Argon, Oxygen), By Application (Freezing, Chilling, Packaging, Carbonation), By End-use (Frozen Products, Vegetables, Dairy Products, Meat & Seafood, Beverages), and By Region, Forecast to 2028

Lactase Market By Form (Liquid, Dry), By Source (Yeast, Fungi, Bacteria), By Application (Food & beverages, Dietary supplements, Pharmaceutical products), and By Region, Forecast to 2028

Food Vacuum Machine Market By Machinery Type (External Vacuum Sealers, Chamber Vacuum Machines, Tray Sealing Machines), By Packaging Type (Rigid, Semi Rigid and Flexible), By End-use (Industrial, Commercial, Domestic), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market By Type (Fruit Products and Vegetable Products), By Product Type (Frozen, Canned, Dried & Dehydrated, and Others), By Technology, By Processing Systems, By Equipment Type, By Operation, and By Region Forecast to 2028

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web:

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail:

Explore Our Japanese Version: Dairy Enzymes Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section:

Read our Press Release @



food tech market

pet food packaging market

tea extracts market

food certification market

plant-based protein market

fermented food and ingredients market

plant-based food & beverages alternatives market

isoflavones market

ultra high temperature milk market

3d food printing market

stevia market

sugar substitute market

dietary supplements market

food ingredients market

cannabis market

food safety testing system market

synthetic food market

food cold chain market

Pet Food Market Saffron Market





Tags Dairy Enzymes Market Size Dairy Enzymes Market Trend Dairy Enzymes market research market report Related Links