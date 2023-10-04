DIAMOND BAKERY CELEBRATING 102 YEARS OF BAKING GOODNESS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Butch Galdeira, Diamond Bakery President HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Diamond Bakery will joyfully celebrate their 102nd anniversary this October . For the month, the company will ship orders over $50 (and up to $400) for FREE and give them a surprise gift! It is a great time to stock up on cookies and crackers for all of the upcoming holidays: Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's.More than that 10 lucky winners can receive $102 Gift Cards for Diamond Bakery products when they enter to win in a social media contest on Facebook and Instagram. To enter, just capture a favorite moment by submitting a photo of a favorite Diamond Bakery product and share a story with that photo. The deadline to enter is October 11th. Winners will be selected on October 12, 2023“We are so very appreciative of our customers both here and across the world,” said Diamond Bakery President Butch Galdeira.“We are also very thankful that we have had the amazing staff and friends to support us all these years!”Find Diamond Bakery Cookies and Crackers at most grocery stores, drugstores, sundry shops and Big Box stores throughout Hawaii. To find out more or to order products online, go to the website. You can also find out more about Diamond Bakery Fundraising opportunities. diamondbakeryABOUT DIAMOND BAKERYFor more than 102 years, Diamond Bakery has been baking some of Hawaii's favorite snacks. As the largest producer of cookies and crackers in the Islands, the company has expanded sales in retail locations across the U.S., Japan, and the South Pacific and through online sales. Through the founders' dedication, sacrifice, and aloha, the demand keeps growing for Diamond Bakery's Hawaiian crackers and cookies. The company has been steered to its current success with the help and vision of the second and third-generation family members serving on Diamond Bakery's board of directors. Diamond Bakery continues to share heartwarming aloha with people throughout the world.The Diamond Bakery has achieved great loyalty thanks to time-tested recipes, pristine Hawaiian water, and local ingredients. Each recipe is carefully developed to give customers the ono-licius tastes that have been making people smile for generations.In 2023, Diamond Bakery also introduced Fundraising to its line of products, 16 oz. bags of cookies in flavors not available at retail are offered to non-profits in our community to enable them to fund projects, equipment, and events. It is another way that Diamond Bakery supports our Hawaii Ohana.Diamond Bakery. Perfect for all of life's special moments...###

