See-a-Pharm App, Tele-consultation feature! Balto Rx launches the first ever pharmacist video consultation feature for a prescription delivery service for millions of patients nationwide

Get prescriptions delivered at home for FREE!

Any time – Any day – Any pharmacy, No contract - use as needed, Weeknights, weekends and emergiencies, Proof of delivery, Delivery fees starting $10 & up, Each delivery is insured, Service available 24/7 in most of the communities nationwide

Balto Rx is breaking barriers to medication access: Improving healthcare through disruptive digital tools that deliver medicines to patients' homes in hours.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Balto Rx re-launches the first ever pharmacist video consultation feature for a prescription delivery service.In this new digital and remote economy, there is a growing demand for Telehealth services. To meet this demand, Balto Rx, a patient-centric home delivery system for medical prescriptions, is proud to announce that they have launched the first-ever pharmacist video consultation feature on a prescription delivery platform. With one click, this new“See-a-Pharm” feature and app now allow patients to directly video call their pharmacist to learn more about their prescriptions. Within 72 hours after having them delivered straight to their home, patients can ask questions and get clarity on their medications, directly from their local pharmacist.This innovative, HIPAA compliant, tele-consultation model is revolutionizing the way prescription medications are delivered and accessed across the country. Balto Rx is the only company providing direct patient to pharmacist video consultation services and is proud to be increasing accessibility to medications in this thoughtful and proactive way.One delivery at a time to millions of patients:Balto Rx is breaking barriers to medication access for patients: Improving healthcare through disruptive digital tools that deliver medicines to patients' homes within hours. Balto Rx is making a difference for millions of people– one delivery at a time.Bootstrapped since inception, now revenue generating Balto Rx has built a digital logistic platform that provides disruptive tools to all pharmacies, hospitals, and patients nationwide for home delivery in hours.Balto Rx is seeking external funding from US, Canada and/or international investors to support its Y2Y 180%+ growth. Inviting VCs, seed, angel, private, individual, and group investors to support phenomenal growth on high yield and/or equity-based ROI.How big is the revenue opportunity?Statistics show over 5 billion medical prescriptions were dispensed in the US in 2020, and that number is increasing every year. Less than 1% of those 5+ billion prescriptions were delivered, which leaves a 99% open market for prescription delivery. Balto Rx is filling this gap with various delivery models that provide prescription deliveries within hours. Currently, Balto Rx has delivered over 35,000 prescriptions and counting. Balto Rx is estimating over $100M revenue in the next decade.Timely prescription delivery is the cornerstone of an effective healthcare system. With approximately 70,000 pharmacies in the US, prescription delivery services are set to experience a significant growth of 17.8% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) from 2022 to 2029. Ultimately, prescription delivery services market sales will reach a value in the range of $500+ million by 2029.Join Balto Rx on their journey of increasing medications access for all.Balto Rx - Breaking Barriers to Medications Access Through Disruptive Digital Tools for all pharmacies, hospitals, hospices, and millions of patients nationwide with a FREE delivery offer.Balto Rx has developed disruptive digital tools to increase access to medications for millions of people, almost 70,000 pharmacies, and hospitals nationwide and is proud to be a leader in the prescription delivery industry. Balto Rx is excited to deliver products and services that will benefit our various stakeholders:1) Patients: DeliverMyRx AppBaltoRx is introducing“Free First Delivery” to all new customers who sign up as well as frequent coupons on the DeliverMyRx app for all users. You can now take full control of your medications through the DeliverMyRx app. The newly designed patient app offers comprehensive medication management, including the ability to select your own preferred local pharmacy. In just a few simple steps, users can have all their prescriptions delivered to their doorstep within hours of a request, without ever having to leave the comfort of their home. Balto Rx“Patient-pharmacist video consultation” feature is user-friendly and allows patients to consult directly with their pharmacist after receiving medications.2) Pharmacies: 24/7 Rx home delivery services--Meds On-demandBalto Rx proudly serve every type of pharmacy, including community-based, hospital, clinical, industrial, compounding, consulting, ambulatory care, regulatory, home care, and specialized pharmacies. Balto Rx - easy to use web app is equipped with features that streamline the pharmacy customer process--from live support, complete management of all orders, co-pay collection, hospital and hospice patient acquisition, and more.Balto Rx offers a wide range of home delivery services including Everyday Rx, OnePrice (fix delivery fees), and Meds On-demand which helps company cater to a variety of needs, from a single delivery to 100 deliveries a day. In addition to operating during a pharmacy's regular business hours, Balto Rx offers home delivery during nights and weekends.Pharmacists also have access to a comprehensive view of the process on our web app and can do everything from initiate an order to confirming its delivery, with patient signature verification upon delivery or an image of the package if left at the doorstep. The Balto Rx delivery process is fully compliant with HIPAA guidelines--including the supply of tamperproof, non-transparent and sealable plastic bags in two different sizes for transportation of medications.3) Hospitals/HospicesBalto Rx web app also proudly serves hospitals and hospices of all sizes and capacities. Balto Rx multi-user design allows for up to 10 case managers to work simultaneously in the system to discharge patients with the proper medications. Case managers have complete control of ordering, tracking, and receiving medications for discharging patients either at the hospital or directly to their home. Hospitals and hospices also benefit from all the services provided to our pharmacies.4) Seed, Angel, VCs, Private InvestorsBalto Rx is a 3-year-old healthcare startup company seeking support in its growth phase. Balto Rx is a fully functional revenue-generating digital platform delivering medicines to patients' homes within hours of their request. Balto Rx is inviting seed, angel, VCs or Private financiers looking to expand their portfolios to join on journey to expand medication access for all.Balto Rx is open to considering equity-based offers for any size of engagement starting at $100k. For ROI, please contact

