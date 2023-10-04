STAGE 8 ANNOUNCES SPONSORSHIP OF STREET OUTLAWS RACER DADDY DAVE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Daddy Dave with his new winning Audi S5 featuring a Stage 8 race decal

Daddy Dave Announces New Partnership with Stage 8, Recently Wins in the No Prep Kings Circuit of Street Outlaws

- Stage 8 Locking Fasteners Owner, Bruce BennettSAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Stage 8 , the leader in fail-safe mechanical locking fasteners, announces sponsorship of Daddy Dave Racing . Dave“Daddy Dave” Comstock is one of the original“Street Outlaws” hailing from Oklahoma City, OK where he was ranked 3rd on OKC's List of Fastest Cars .In season 6 of Street Outlaws (Discovery Channel) Daddy Dave raced his way to the Championship, winning the Invitational in June at Beech Bend Raceway, in Bowling Green, Kentucky driving a new Audi S5 that he unveiled at the 2022 SEMA Show. Driving in the“No Prep Kings” Circuit, he was crowned this season's People's Choice Team Captain and Captain of one of the eight teams currently vying for the Great 8 on Friday nights and the Invitational on Saturday nights in over 15 cities.“Daddy Dave gives his all in every single race, and it's an incredible honor for us to sponsor him this year,” says owner Bruce Bennett of Stage 8 Locking Fasteners.Comstock says,“Stage 8 has supported racers at all levels for over 35 years, and I'm excited and thankful for their belief in me and our new partnership.”For more information about Stage 8 products, visit Stage8, email , or call (800) 843-7836 or visit @stage8lockingfasteners on FB and IG, and @Stage8Media on YouTube.For Daddy Dave Racing, visit YouTube Channel @DaddyDaveRacing, Instagram @daddydave_og and Facebook @daddydave405.About Daddy DaveDave“Daddy Dave” Comstock has always been a car enthusiast and grew up around the race tracks. He earned the nickname“Daddy Dave” and the title of“King of the Streets” for his skills and victories on the track. Dave raced a 1996 GMC Sonoma S10 pickup truck on the reality television show“Pinks.” He later went on to showcase his racing skills on Discovery Channel's“Street Outlaws” and dominated“The List” through numerous seasons and spin-offs with his 1963 Chevy Nova named“Goliath.” After a horrific crash left Goliath totaled, Dave recovered and was back and more determined than ever to keep his racing dreams alive. In 2022, in Las Vegas at the SEMA Show, he unveiled his new Audi S5 for Season 6 of“Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings.”About Stage 8With over 30 million installations in the automotive, off-road, construction, military, aerospace and railroad industries, for over 35 years, Stage 8 has zero reported failures. Founded in 1985, Stage 8 manufacturers many types of active, fail-safe mechanical locking fasteners. Stage 8 has proudly serviced performance automotive customers for over 35 years as well as GE Locomotive, Link-Belt Cranes, Caterpillar, NASA, Oshkosh, Ford Racing, BAE Systems, Stolle Machinery and more. Proudly made in the USA. Visit for more information.

Leslie Allen

Stage 8

+1 6154297965



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Stage 8 Locking Fasteners: Daddy Dave Burnout