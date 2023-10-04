Loudonville School Blessed By Transformative Donation In Honor Of Retired Teacher

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mrs. McLeod (Honoree) & Ken Ellis (SGS '78) smile alongside the dedication plaque of the new "Joanne S. McLeod Lower School" at Saint Gregory's (Loudonville, NY). Father Kenneth Paulli blessed the walls as part of the celebration.

Ken Ellis ('78), Willard A. Anderson II ('83) and Joanne S. McLeod share a smile as they reminisced about their days at Saint Gregory's School in Loudonville.

4th Grader Robert Campbell enthusiastically and articulately shared his thoughts on the school's upgrades in front of the crowd at Saint Gregory's School.

“Joanne S. McLeod Lower School” Opens at SGS After Alumni Donation Sparks Major Renovation

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As Father Kenneth Paulli blessed the freshly painted walls of Saint Gregory's School in Loudonville, attendees gathered to celebrate an investment in education and honor a retired teacher. Following extensive summer renovations at the independent private school just outside of Albany , the SGS community showed up to tour the new classrooms and attend a special dedication for former SGS teacher, Joanne S. McLeod.The transformative project was sparked by a commitment from SGS alumnus Ken Ellis ('78), along with many supportive friends who collectively contributed the funds necessary for the major renovations. . With upgrades including new flooring, HVAC, furniture, ceilings, smart TVs, cubbies, and more, the only thing the school was missing was a worthy name. Ellis knew there was only one person who deserved the honor, his elementary school teacher Mrs. McLeod."Mrs. McLeod made learning fun," reminisced Ken Ellis, CEO of the Aquatic Development Group in Cohoes,“ her ability to recognize and unlock the gifts that every child brings to this world was unparalleled.” The retired teacher smiled as her former student recalled a few of the life lessons she taught him many years ago.Ellis would unveil a dedication plaque which made“The Joanne S. McLeod Lower School” name official.“Joanne's gifts, to the students and community of Saint Gregory's, will always be remembered.”The dedication ceremony was a heartfelt tribute to McLeod, who dedicated 37 years of her life to teaching Lower School students at Saint Gregory's. Her unwavering devotion to the school community and passion for education left an indelible mark on generations of students.“As a student, it is an exciting time to be a part of the Lower School at SGS. I am grateful I get to experience my final year in the Lower School here,” said 4th Grader Robert Campbell, as he enthusiastically and articulately shared his thoughts on the school's upgrades in front of the crowd.“We went from 1962 to 2023 this summer because of the generosity of Ken Ellis and our community, as well as the hard work of our school's faculty,” said SGS Board President, Willard A. Anderson II ('83).The project was completed with the help of Tote Construction Services (Rotterdam, NY) and design from SCI Furniture (Albany, NY).“We are thrilled to share the results from our recent project with Saint Gregory's School in their Lower School wing! From design to install, we closely collaborated with their team to create an inspiring space for their students,” shared Christina Ziobrowski who provided the interior design services. The upgrades were made to provide children and their teachers with streamlined learning environments featuring the most updated technology.For over 60 years Saint Gregory's School has provided children in pre-K through 8th grade an exceptional education. The independent private school is located on 22 open acres in Loudonville, a suburb of Albany, NY. To learn more about Saint Gregory's, visit saintgregorysschool

Richard Akullian

Akullian Creative Enterprises

+1 518-516-1984

email us here