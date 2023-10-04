MLM Medical Labs Celebrates Its 30Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

From a small startup reference laboratory to a global resource for biotech and biopharma drug discovery divisions, MLM continues to enjoy growth and success

- Managing Director, Dr. Stephan VoswinkelMöNCHENGLADBACH, GERMANY, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- MLM Medical Labs (MLM) , a premier global Contract Research Organization, is excited to be celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023. For 30 years, MLM has passionately served its partners and customers through world-class central and specialty laboratory services in every phase of the drug discovery and development process, from benchtop explorations through Phase IV clinical trials.MLM was founded in September of 1993 as a divestiture from MVZ Dr. Stein + Kollegen, a German medical care center, initially providing reference lab services on a local scale to the medical, public health and research communities. 30 years later, having also acquired two larger scale laboratories in the U.S., MLM's reach now extends into 70+ countries worldwide and employs more than 200 highly trained and experienced laboratory professionals, 45% of whom hold advanced degrees."We are very proud of this 30th anniversary milestone,” said Managing Director, Dr. Stephan Voswinkel.“MLM is a growing family of extremely talented scientists and administrators who understand the field of clinical research. We take every study very personally, and we bring our scientific and creative energy to every project. This has been our formula for success and for lasting relationships with our clients.”MLM CEO, Scott Houlton added,“I would also like to thank and acknowledge Dr. Voswinkel for his invaluable and immeasurable contribution to MLM's 30 years of growth and success. Stephan has just celebrated his own impressive milestone at MLM, having reached his 20th year of service to our organization. Our success is based on our people, and he has been a tremendous leader and teammate for two fruitful decades.”About MLM Medical LabsMLM Medical Labs is an international central laboratory with locations in Europe and North America that has contributed to more than 3,000 clinical research projects in nearly every therapeutic area. An international team of nearly 200 highly skilled and experienced employees supports over 300 clinical trials at any given time. MLM offers a broad range of services with an assay portfolio of over 900 parameters, including central lab testing, analysis of biomarkers, histology, preclinical services, assay development, kit building, and long-term sample management and storage. The company is headquartered in Mönchengladbach, Germany (near Düsseldorf) and has laboratories in Memphis, TN, and Minneapolis, MN, USA.For more information, please visit .

