Marketblast® Launches Global Hunt For Innovative Products And Brands In The $830B Home Improvement Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In anticipation of the 2024 National Hardware Show, leading companies in the home improvement industry are searching for new products and brands.

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- MarketBlast ®, leading submission automation & hunt platform launches global home improvement innovation hunt, with premier sponsor National Hardware Show .Companies/Brands interested in joining the innovation hunt to receive submissions (at no cost) should email to request info.Submissions by product owners can be made at .MarketBlast® announces the launch of a global product innovation hunt in the exploding home improvement industry. The hunt will include innovation relating to tools, hardware, DIY, and home improvement and include manufacturers and distributors actively looking to discover new and innovative products. The hunt's premier sponsor is the National Hardware Show, the only industry event that unites the entire home improvement community, including companies that are actively looking for new and innovative products to expand their brands.The home improvement industry has seen remarkable growth in recent years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, where the industry experienced an unprecedented boom while consumers focused on DIY and home improvement projects. With no signs of slowing down, the industry is expected to hit a record revenue high of $830 billon.Companies in the home improvement industry are actively searching for innovative products and emerging brands from startups, developers, innovators, or other suppliers seeking opportunities. Companies are invited to sign up to participate in the home improvement industry hunt at no cost to receive submissions directly from product owners.MarketBlast's global product hunt offers an easy and direct method for product owners to submit their innovation for review and consideration by leading companies in the home improvement/hardware industry. Submissions for the hunt can be made by all suppliers, startups, developers, and innovators with product innovation ranging from prototype stage through retail-ready products.To participate as a submitter in this hunt, create a free MarketBlast account at and search the keyword“home improvement” from the list of open hunts. To submit your product innovation directly to the National Hardware Show, submit here -And, if your company would like to participate in this hunt for new innovation products, please email to request more information.About the National Hardware Show®The National Hardware Show® celebrates a rich history spanning 77 years of serving the home improvement marketplace. From its early beginnings in New York during the post-World War 2 housing boom and eventual move to Chicago in the 1970s, to today's current location in Las Vegas, NHS is the most comprehensive event, education and networking platform serving the hardware and home improvement industry. As the industry spearhead, it keeps a focused eye on the cultural, environmental, and technological developments shaping the future of modern living. NHS unites and guides the industry at its live events and on its interactive channels by delivering unparalleled opportunities for fostering connections, deepening insights, and building innovative and profitable strategies for growth. For more information on the National Hardware Show, visit .About RX (Reed Exhibitions)RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities and organisations. RX elevates the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 400 events in 22 countries across 43 industry sectors. RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.About MarketBlast®MarketBlast® is the leading submission automation and hunt platform for companies actively searching for new, unique and innovation products. The platform enables suppliers, startups, product developers and innovators to easily discover and submit directly to companies through the MarketBlast platform.For more information, visit or email .

Russell Williams

MarketBlast

+1 412-810-6800

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram