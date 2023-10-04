Tire Machinery Market Is Anticipated To Reach USD 3.5 Billion By 2031, Developing At A 4.0% CAGR: TMR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The tire machinery market acquired US$ 2.5 billion in 2022. The market is likely to gain US$ 3.5 billion by 2031 registering a 4.0% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 . The integration of smart manufacturing technologies, such as IoT sensors and AI-driven analytics, is set to revolutionize tire production. Real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance can significantly reduce downtime, enhance quality control, and optimize production processes.



Tire manufacturers are exploring circular economy concepts with a growing focus on sustainability. Reclaiming and recycling materials from end-of-life tires to create new products not only minimizes waste but also opens up new revenue streams. Consumer demand for customized tires is on the rise. Advanced 3D printing technologies allow for tailored tire designs, which can cater to specific driving conditions and preferences. This customization trend presents a niche market opportunity.

The research and development of alternative, eco-friendly tire materials, such as bio-rubber and recycled compounds, offer a unique avenue for innovation as sustainability becomes paramount. The shift toward online tire purchasing is creating opportunities for machinery manufacturers to cater to the unique needs of e-commerce tire retailers, including efficient warehousing and logistics solutions.

Global Tire Machinery Market: Key Players



The competitive landscape of the tire machinery market is marked by intense rivalry among industry leaders and emerging players. Key factors driving competition include constant technological advancements and a strong emphasis on sustainability. Another factor driving the competition is the pursuit of great automation to improve production efficiency.

Companies are investing in research and development to create innovative solutions such as smart manufacturing integration, eco-friendly materials, and digital tire inspection technologies. Expanding global markets and the increasing demand for specialized tires further intensify the competitive environment.

Key players focus on differentiation, quality, and strategic partnerships to secure their positions in this ever-evolving industry to stay ahead. A few well-known companies operating in the global tire machinery market are:



All Well Industry Co. Ltd.

AS Tyre Machines

Bartell Machinery Systems LLC.

Double Star Machinery

Erhardt+Leimer GmbH

Guilin Zhonghao Mechl & Elec Equipment Co. Ltd.

Herbert Maschinenbau Gmbh & Co.

HF Tire Tech

KONŠTRUKTA-TireTech A.S.

Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T Rubber Processing Machinery)

Marangoni

MERTC

MESNAC

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd

Nakata Engineering Co. Ltd

Pelmar Group Ltd.

Plastea Group

Samson Machinery

Shenyang Blue Silver Industry Automatic

Equipment Co. Ltd.

Suzhou Safe Run

Tianjin Saixiang Technology Co. Ltd. TKH Group NV



Product Portfolio



All Well Industry Co. Ltd. offers a comprehensive product portfolio of cutting-edge tire machinery solutions. These solutions include tire-building machines, bead wire grommet machines, and tire-curing presses, known for their precision, durability, and advanced automation features.

AS Tyre Machines specializes in tire retreading equipment, offering a range of high-quality products such as tire buffing machines, retread curing chambers, and tire inspection systems. Their innovative solutions ensure top-notch tire performance and sustainability. Bartell Machinery Systems LLC. delivers top-tier tire manufacturing machinery, including tire bead machinery, tire bead winding systems, and tire bead apex machines. Renowned for their efficiency and reliability, Bartell's products empower the global tire industry.



Key Findings of the Market Report



Tire-building machines reign supreme in the tire machinery market, shaping tire production efficiency and quality standards.

Radial tires dominate the tire machinery market, offering superior performance, fuel efficiency, and longevity compared to bias tires. Passenger vehicle tires dominate the tire machinery market, reflecting their significant presence and widespread consumer demand.



Market Trends for Tire Machinery



Advanced digital solutions for tire inspection and quality control enhance precision and reduce manufacturing defects.

Development of high-performance tire compounds improves durability, fuel efficiency, and safety, aligning with market demands. Innovations in tire retreading techniques promote sustainability and cost-efficiency, extending tire lifespan and reducing waste.



Global Market for Tire Machinery: Regional Outlook



North America boasts a mature tire machinery landscape, driven by a robust automotive industry and rising demand for advanced tire technologies. Innovations in automation and sustainability dominate the region's tire machinery trends.

Europe, with its stringent environmental regulations, leads in sustainable tire production technologies. The shift toward green materials and circular economy practices propels the market forward. Asia Pacific is a powerhouse, with a booming automotive sector and expanding tire-manufacturing facilities. The region's strategic position as a global manufacturing hub underscores its pivotal role in the tire machinery market's continued growth.



Global Tire Machinery Market Segmentation



By Machine Type



Mixing Machine/Rubber Mixers

Calendaring Machine

Extrusion Machines



Multi Extrusion Lines



Inner Liner Lines



Extruders

Cooling Units

Cutting Machines



Textile Cord Cutting Lines

Steel Cord Cutting Lines

Bead Winding Machines

Strip Winding Systems

Tire Building Machines

Tire Painting Machine

Curing Press Machine Inspection System

By Tire Type



Radial Tire Bias Tire

By Application



Two-wheeler Tires

Passenger Vehicle Tires



Hatchback



Sedan

Utility Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicle Tires

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle Tires

Off-road Vehicle Tires



Agriculture Equipment



Construction & Mining Equipment

Others (ATVs, UTVs, etc.) Aircraft Tires

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa South America



