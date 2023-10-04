Free Wheelchair Mission Raises $2.0 Million With 20Th Annual Miracle Of Mobility

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

President and Founder Don Schoendorfer and CEO Nuka Solomon

Voices of Hope Children's Choir

Signature Sponsors, Advisors Mortgage Group, LLC

In-person and live stream events will provide nearly 21,000 wheelchairs to those living with disabilities in developing countries

IRVINE, CA, USA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Free Wheelchair Mission , a nonprofit based in Irvine, California, hosted its 20th annual Miracle of Mobility events throughout September. The Orange County event was held in person at Turnip Rose in Costa Mesa, California, on September 29. Other in-person regional events were hosted in Boise, Idaho, on September 8 and Seattle, Washington, on September 23. The virtual event, Miracle of Mobility Live, was streamed on September 17.In total, $2.0 million was raised, breaking the fundraising record across all prior Miracle of Mobility events over the past 20 years. The funds will enable the organization to distribute 20,858 wheelchairs worldwide to those living with disabilities in developing countries.“We are grateful for the overwhelming support of all who participated in our special 20th-anniversary edition of Miracle of Mobility,” said Free Wheelchair Mission CEO Nuka Solomon.“Because of our amazing sponsors, donors, supporters, volunteers, partners, and staff, many will soon receive the life-transforming gift of mobility.”The Orange County event included a musical performance from America's Got Talent Golden Buzzer winners, the Voices of Hope Children's Choir. It also included fun activities for guests, including a photo booth, silent auction, wheelchair container auction, and a silent disco dance floor. Boise's and Seattle's events also featured musical performances and guest speakers.The virtual event included exclusive performances by hit musical artists We Are Messengers and Courtnie Ramirez. All events featured inspiring stories from wheelchair recipients from around the world.The in-person events in Orange County, Seattle, and Boise had more than 620 total attendees, and the virtual event replay has been viewed more than 135,000 times.“We are honored to once again be a part of this amazing event this year as a signature sponsor,” said Advisors Mortgage Group Branch Manager Perla Padgett.“Free Wheelchair Mission is a wonderful nonprofit that is doing life-transforming work by providing people with wheelchairs around the world.”Donations are still being welcomed, and video replays of most of the events are available at: .About Free Wheelchair MissionOver the past 22 years, Free Wheelchair Mission has provided nearly 1.4 million wheelchairs to those living with disabilities across 94 countries. Founded in 2001 by Don Schoendorfer, Ph.D., Free Wheelchair Mission is a humanitarian, faith-based nonprofit based in Irvine, California, that designs and manufactures cost-efficient, durable wheelchairs for individuals living with disabilities in developing countries. In collaboration with a worldwide network of like-minded partners that facilitates wheelchair distribution, the charity provides renewed dignity, independence, and hope through the gift of mobility, all at no cost to the recipient.Connect with Free Wheelchair Mission:Miracle of Mobility:Website:Facebook:Instagram:LinkedIn:TikTok:

Brad Cooper

Free Wheelchair Mission

+1 949-529-1984

