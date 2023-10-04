Regenerative Wound Care Global Market Surges Amid Rising Injuries And Surgical Procedures

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Regenerative Wound Care Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018 - 2028 Segmented By Type, By Wound Type, By End User, By Region and Competition" report has been added to

The Global Regenerative Wound Care Market is experiencing impressive growth, driven by several key factors. These factors include a growing incidence of wounds resulting from burns, injuries, sores, and ulcers, particularly among the aging population.

The elderly are more susceptible to various kinds of injuries and falls, and their wound healing process is slower, creating demand for products that accelerate wound healing. The United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs predicts that the global population aged 65 or above will reach 1,548.9 million by 2050, further supporting this trend.

Key Drivers of Market Growth:

The global increase in the aging population has led to a rise in chronic diseases, increasing the demand for regenerative wound care products.The growing number of surgical procedures performed worldwide has increased the demand for wound care products.The increasing prevalence of diabetes, particularly in developing countries, is driving market growth. Diabetes often leads to chronic wounds and ulcerations.Ongoing research and development efforts, as well as new product approvals and launches, are creating opportunities for market growth.

Diabetes Prevalence:

The global prevalence of diabetes is a significant driver of demand for regenerative wound care products. Diabetes can lead to various complications, including chronic wounds and infections, which require treatment and medical care. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that diabetes caused 1.6 million deaths in 2019, making it the ninth-largest cause of death worldwide. In the United States alone, an estimated 37.3 million people have diabetes. Diabetic neuropathy, which affects wound healing, is a common complication of diabetes.

Injuries and Accidents:

The increasing incidence of wounds resulting from road traffic accidents, injuries, and surgical procedures is driving demand for regenerative wound care products. Road traffic accidents are among the leading causes of death globally, with over 1.3 million people losing their lives annually due to such accidents. Injuries and surgical procedures often require wound care and treatment, contributing to market growth.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Regenerative Wound Care Market can be segmented based on various factors, including product type, wound type, end-user, and region.

Product Types:



Autologous Stem Cells

Biological Skin Substitutes

Tissue/Multiple Tissue Platforms

Fetal Skin

Regenerative Wound Care Devices Others

Wound Types:



Ulcers



Diabetic Foot Ulcers



Pressure Ulcers

Others

Surgical & Traumatic Wounds Burns

End-Users:



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Burn Care Centers & Wound Clinics Others

Market Players:

Leading players in the Global Regenerative Wound Care Market include DeCell Technologies Inc., Avita Medical, Inc., Organogenesis, Inc., Histogen, Inc., RenovoDerm (Nanofiber Solutions, LLC), StemsysBio, Koninklijke DSM N.V., MiMedx Group, Inc., and others.

Recent Developments:



Organogenesis, Inc., received FDA approvals for Apligraf and Dermagraft, living, human cell-based products for wound treatment.

Amsino Medical Group obtained FDA clearance for the Puggle Enteral Feeding Pump and Set for pediatric and geriatric populations. Medela AG partnered with Ronald McDonald House Charities to support programs focused on combating infant malnutrition and mortality.

Report Scope:

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the Global Regenerative Wound Care Market, covering product types, wound types, end-users, and regional analysis. It offers insights into market trends, developments, and opportunities for industry stakeholders. The competitive landscape and recent developments by key players are also highlighted. Regions covered include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

