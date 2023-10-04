WPS Health Solutions Adds Two New Board Members

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MADISON, Wis., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In September, the WPS Health Solutions Board of Directors voted to add two new members to its roster. Joining the WPS Board are Karen Jackson and Larry Kocot.

Jackson retired from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in March of this year, where she served as Deputy Chief of Operations. At CMS, she was responsible for directing operational support for more than $1 trillion in health care spending with an annual budget of $7 billion, which included information technology, human capital, physical and systems security, risk management, and more.

Kocot retired at the end of September from KPMG LLP, a global professional services firm, where he has been a Principal and National Leader for the firm's Center for Healthcare Regulatory Insight. Prior to KPMG, Kocot was a Visiting Fellow at the Brookings Institution and Senior Counsel at Epstein Becker Green, PC. He was also Senior Advisor to the Administrator and a key member of the management and operations team at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for the implementation of Medicare Part D.

“These two individuals are highly experienced with extraordinary backgrounds that will help take WPS to the next level,” WPS Board Chair Steve Skoronski said.“I'm grateful they have agreed to join us as we move forward with our growth strategy.”

The terms for each new member run through the company's annual meeting in 2026. Other WPS Board members can be found online at com/about/board-of-directors.

Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation (WPS Health Solutions), founded in 1946, is a nationally regarded benefits administrator for a variety of U.S. government programs and a leading not-for-profit health insurer in Wisconsin. WPS Health Solutions serves active-duty and retired military personnel, seniors, individuals, and families in Wisconsin, across the U.S., and around the world. WPS Health Solutions, headquartered in Madison, Wis., has more than 2,800 employees. Within the enterprise, there are three divisions: WPS Government Health Administrators, WPS Military and Veterans Health, and WPS Health Insurance. For more information, please visit wpshealthsolutions.