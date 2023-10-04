Aesthetic Lasers Market Size Worth $7.34 Billion, By 2030 - Exclusive Report By The Insight Partners

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aesthetic laser is one of the most popular type of laser used in the beauty industry for various applications such as tattoo removal, hair removal, acne treatment and among others. These lasers do a great job with minimal side effects because they use a laser's pulsed light and heat to stimulate new collagen growth in the tissue.

According to our new research study on“Aesthetic Lasers Market Size and Forecasts (2020 - 2030), Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Type (Ablative Lasers and Non-Ablative Lasers), Application (Facial and Skin Tightening, Pigmentation Disorders, Tattoo Removal, Hair Removal, Scar Treatment, Body Sculpting and Fat Reduction, Acne Reduction, and Others), End User (Dermatology Clinics, Beauty and Wellness Centers, Medical Spas, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America),”, the global aesthetic lasers market size was valued at $2.89 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $7.34 billion by 2030. It is estimated to register a CAGR of 12.3% during 2022–2030.





Global Aesthetic Lasers Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Aerolase Corp, Lumenis Be Ltd, Cutera Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Sciton Inc., SharpLight Technologies Ltd., El En SpA., Alma Lasers Ltd., Cynosure LLC., and Candela Corp are among the key companies operating in the aesthetic lasers market. Leading players are adopting strategies such as the launch of new products, expansion and diversification of market presence, and acquisition of new customer bases for tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In May 2023, Cutera Inc entered into cooperation agreements with two of its largest stockholders, Pura Vida Investments LLC (Pura Vida) and RTW Investments LP (RTW), which collectively owned more than 15% of the company's outstanding shares.

In February 2023, Candela launched its new product Profound Matrix System, which is designed to correct, maintain, and restore skin at various stages of the aging journey; this multi-application system features the Sublime, Sublative RF, and all-new Matrix Pro applicators.





Growing Adoption of Noninvasive Aesthetic Procedures:

Noninvasive aesthetic procedures have recently gained popularity because of astounding results and hardly any side effects. Laser treatment is one of the noninvasive procedures widely used for hair removal, skin rejuvenation, hyperpigmentation, anti-aging treatment, and others. These noninvasive techniques offer a variety of benefits for enhancing skin quality. Some of the most common benefits are improved skin texture and tone, reduced appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, and age spots, and improved overall skin health. As per the Aesthetic Society Report, non-surgical procedures increased by 44% in 2021 compared to 2020. The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) defines a cosmetic non-surgical procedure as safe and effective for those willing to undergo subtle augmentation with lower recovery periods. Such non-surgical cosmetic procedures often do not require extensive training, unlike those associated with greater risks. With the growth of medical aesthetics industry, competition is inevitable. It is a heterogeneous industry as the competition is not only among beauty clinics specializing in surgical cosmetic procedures but also among other beauty service providers such as salons.

These noninvasive procedures offer benefits such as faster recovery with little risk of complications, no incision or scars, no hospital stay, and low cost of treatment as compared to surgical treatments. Therefore, positive results of noninvasive treatments, increased awareness among a large population, and several advantages offered by the noninvasive treatments drive the aesthetic lasers market growth.





Global Aesthetic Lasers Market – Regional Overview:

North America holds the largest share of the aesthetic lasers market, with the US, Canada, and Mexico being the major contributors to the market growth in this region. The growth of the aesthetic lasers market is due to various factors, such as increase in noninvasive aesthetic procedures and new product launches in the region. In Canada, the growth of the market is expected due to rising strategic investments by international players, increasing number of aesthetic clinics, and rising awareness regarding aesthetics among a large population.

The growth of the market in the US is defined by factors such as the rise in the development of noninvasive medical aesthetic procedures and the exponential rise in aesthetic procedures. In the US, the number of aesthetic procedures increased significantly over the last 10 years. Also, technology developments increased the number of noninvasive procedures. According to the International Society of Plastic Surgeons (ISAPS), non-surgical aesthetic procedures increased by 19.9% in 2021 globally.

Various market players are receiving approvals from the regulatory bodies. Thus, they are encouraged to launch laser devices in Canada. In April 2021, Formatk Systems received a coveted regulatory clearance in Canada for its brand-new Alpha System. The innovation of the Alpha System affords aesthetic practices accessibility of diode laser and IPL treatment from a single platform at an affordable price.





Global Aesthetic Lasers Market – Segmentation Overview:

Based on type, the global aesthetic lasers market is bifurcated into ablative lasers and non-ablative lasers. The ablative laser segment is further divided into carbon-di-oxide lasers and erbium lasers. The non-ablative lasers segment is further categorized into Nd:Yag lasers, alexandrite lasers, intense pulse light (IPL), flash pulsed dye lasers, and others. The non-ablative lasers segment held a larger market share in 2022 and is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during 2022–2030. Non-ablative lasers work by penetrating the skin without removing the top layer. This type of laser is typically used for less severe skin conditions such as fine lines, mild wrinkles, and minor scarring. Non-ablative lasers are generally less invasive and have a shorter recovery time but may require multiple treatments to achieve the desired results. Some non-ablative lasers used for aesthetic treatments include Nd:Yag lasers, alexandrite lasers, intense pulse light (IPL), and flash pulsed dye lasers. The non-ablative lasers stimulate collagen production to improve the skin tone and texture. It is generally used for treating fine lines, acne scars, melasma, wrinkles, skin resurfacing, and others. As per the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, 566,739 non-ablative laser resurfacing procedures were performed in 2020 in the US. Therefore, an increase in various aesthetic procedures is expected to drive the growth of the non-ablative lasers market.

Based on application, the global aesthetic lasers market is segmented into facial and skin tightening, pigmentation disorders, tattoo removal, hair removal, scar treatment, body sculpting and fat reduction, acne reduction, and others. The facial and skin tightening segment held the largest market share in 2022. The hair removal segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during 2022–2030. Facial and skin tightening procedures use lasers to stimulate collagen production, resulting in tighter and smoother skin. This type of treatment is often used to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging skin. During the procedure, the laser heats up the targeted area and increases the natural collagen production in the body, resulting in smoother and tighter skin. Laser facial and skin tightening can be performed on various parts of the face and body, including neck and hands, to hide the signs of aging.

Based on end user, the global aesthetic lasers market is segmented into dermatology clinics, beauty and wellness centers, medical spas, and others. The dermatology clinics segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during 2022–2030. Dermatology clinics are cosmetic and medical facilities that focus on diagnosing and treating skin conditions. In dermatology clinics, certified professionals offer surgical and nonsurgical services. With the need for specialized dermatology treatments, patients tend to visit specialty dermatology clinics for rapid and effective services. A global rise in the prevalence of skin cancer, particularly melanoma, coupled with an increasing number of clinics offering dermatology services, has led to a growing number of patients visiting dermatology clinics for treatment. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, more than 2 million annual basal and squamous cell skin cancer (nonmelanomas) are reported yearly in the US.





