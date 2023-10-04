Decision Lens Earns A 2023 Navy Technology Excellence Award For Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Decision Lens has earned a Technology Excellence Award for Innovation from a leading global publisher of defense news. The Navy Technology Excellence Awards & Rankings celebrate the greatest achievements and innovations in the industry, and the program recognizes the companies which are driving change across the Navy.

The nomination was bolstered by the successful implementation of Decision Lens in the Program Executive Office for Tactical Aircraft Programs (PEO(T)). The agency is using Decision Lens software to systematically evaluate and prioritize cost-saving initiatives associated with fleet maintenance while meeting its mission of maintaining readiness despite expense reduction.

Over the last year, Decision Lens has not only been innovating on our software but has been invested in finding ways to make software more available, accessible, and easier to procure. To achieve this objective, Decision Lens has been working with partners to make our software more accessible and acquirable. In the last year, Decision Lens has been deployed on proprietary government systems, continued its FEDRAMP compliance, and achieved IL4 and IL5 authorization through its partnership with Second Front Systems. The company is continuing to invest in deploying on other platforms as well.

John Saaty, Chief Executive Officer of Decision Lens, was proud of the recognition,“For more than 15 years, Decision Lens has been transforming how the government prioritizes, plans, and funds. Over the last three years the investments we've made in our software to meet the modern needs of the Navy and military at large have led to increased interest, broad adoption, and more resources going towards mission aligned objectives. This award is recognition of the hard work of a dedicated team which has resulted in the success of our customers.”

Recognition of the Arlington-based vendor has increased dramatically in the last year. In 2022 the company earned its first Innovation award from Army Technology , in 2023 it has added Navy and Air Force Technology . Additionally, the company was recognized as Corporate Member of the Year by The American Society of Military Comptrollers at their annual Professional Development Institute in June.

As the public sector increasingly moves to adopt commercial off the shelf software, Decision Lens is well positioned as the only pure play software vendor focused on government. Its ongoing investment in solving public sector planning problems are why Decision Lens delivers unparalleled adoption and incredible return on investment.

About Decision Lens:

Decision Lens develops planning software which modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. We have been transforming public sector planning since 2005, delivering the people, process and technology which empower agencies to effectively meet the needs of today while delivering the cutting-edge capabilities of tomorrow. Customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies and state and local government achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.

About Navy Technology:

One of a network of 30+ proprietary B2B websites run by GlobalData, with an unrivalled global audience of active decision makers, influencers, and opinion leaders across the world with a combined readership of 55 million industry professionals each year.

