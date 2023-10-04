Automated Border Control Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Automated Border Control Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The "Automated Border Control Global Market Report 2023" offers a comprehensive market view. The forecast anticipates a $2.46 billion market by 2027 with a 13.6% CAGR.
Automated border control market growth is driven by rising air passenger numbers, with Europe leading in market share. Key players: Atos SE, Veridos GmbH, NEC Corporation, Gunnebo AB, Idemia Group, SITA S.A., Indra Sistemas S.A., Vision-Box, Secunet Security Networks AG.
Automated Border Control Market Segments
.By Type: Automated Border Control E-gates, Automated Border Control Kiosks
.By Component: Hardware, Software, Services
.By Application: Airport, Landport, Seaport
.By Geography: The global automated border control market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Automated border control employs technology like biometric scanning, facial recognition, and document authentication to verify passenger identities, enhancing security and border efficiency.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Automated Border Control Market Trends And Strategies
4. Automated Border Control Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Automated Border Control Market Size And Growth
......
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
