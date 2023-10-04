Special Olympics Georgia To Host The 2023 State Horse Show

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA) is delighted to host the 2023 State Horse Show on Friday, October 6th – Saturday, October 7th at Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center located in scenic, Gainesville, Georgia. SOGA is so excited to welcome all athletes, coaches, sponsors, and volunteers back to the State Horse Show competition. This is an open event, and we ask the community, family, and friends to come be“fans in the stands!”



Athletes will be competing in multiple events featuring: Working Trail, Unified Drill Team, Dressage, Western Riding, Western Horsemanship, English Equitation, and Showmanship throughout the competition.



Special Olympics Georgia would like to thank our Premier State Sponsors: Publix, UPS, Marlow's Tavern, and Winter Construction for their dedicated support and loyalty to the athletes. Special Olympics Georgia would also like to thank Platinum State Sponsors: Coca-Cola and Knights of Columbus, and Official Games Sponsors, for their dedicated support and loyalty to our athletes.



Special Olympics Georgia sends a special thanks to the Presenting Sponsors for the 2023 State Horse Show: Honda USA Foundation, Owens & Minor, and Yardi Systems. Without the dedication and support of these loyal sponsors, the 2023 State Horse Show would not be possible. For more information on all event logistics for the 2023 State Horse Show, please contact Liz Smith at .



About Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA)

SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for 17,731 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community. For more information, visit .

Maurissa Dugger

Special Olympics Georgia



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

TikTok