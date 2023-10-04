Bestcompaniesaz Hosts Virtual Diversity Career Hiring Event On October 12, 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Meet over 14 Award Winning DEI employers hiring in AZ and across the US

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- BestCompaniesAZ , a local employer branding agency and award promotion company specializing in elevating Arizona's award winning workplace cultures, and Career Connectors, a nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting professionals in career transition, are hosting a diversity, equity & inclusion virtual panel and hiring event October 12, 2023 from 9:00 to 11:30 am. The free event for job seekers and career professionals will feature 14 award-winning employers who are revolutionizing workplace diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives within their company. For details and to register visit .The virtual event will feature four DEI panelist experts and prominent DEI companies recently recognized nationally for their diverse and inclusive cultures. Many of these hiring companies have won recent workplace awards such as Diversity Inc Top 50 Companies for Diversity, Top Companies to Work for in Arizona, FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® in America, Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion, and more. There are over 500+ career opportunities in various fields such as healthcare, finance, banking, technology, software engineers, accounting, marketing, customer service and sales.Featured hiring companies include: ADP, Axon, Achieve, CommonSpirit Health/Dignity Health Arizona, Desert Financial Credit Union, HonorHealth, KUBRA, Northern Trust, USAA, Vanguard, Voya Financial, WillScot Mobile Mini and Workiva. The event will kick off with a panel session facilitated by Robin Reed, Black Chamber of Arizona President and CEO, who will discuss each company's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and how they have changed their approach to DEI and their recruitment strategies.Founder and CEO of Career Connectors, Jessica Pierce, expressed“We are thrilled to once again join forces with BestCompaniesAZ for the 9th consecutive year in hosting the annual DEI event. Our partnership symbolizes a shared passion for supporting our community and fostering inclusive workplaces. Together, we are creating a platform for job seekers to connect with top-notch employers leading the charge in diversity, equity, and inclusion. Let's embark on this transformative journey together at the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Virtual Hiring Event on October 12, 2023, where we'll celebrate and elevate Arizona's award-winning workplace cultures."Register today as a job seeker!To participate in the event as a DEI community partner or hiring company, please contact Denise Gredler, 480-545-5151, .###About BestCompaniesAZ:BestCompaniesAZ specializes in helping corporate clients develop, strengthen and market their unique employer brands through a variety of digital marketing, events, and award programs. Founded in 2002, BestCompaniesAZ pioneered the intersection of recruiting, human resources, marketing, and public relations and has evolved into an exclusive, niche PR, marketing and employer branding firm that specializes in building and promoting strong employer brands. For more information, visit BestCompaniesAZ, or call 480-545-5151.About Career ConnectorsCareer Connectors is innovating how people land careers and employers build talent. As Arizona's fastest-growing employment services program, check out our unparalleled breadth of offerings at or call 480-442-5806.Media Contact:Denise Gredler480-570-6989 (cell)

Denise Gredler

BestCompaniesAZ

+1 480-545-5151

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok