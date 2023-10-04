Drone Nerds Joins Drone Deploy's 2023 Conference As A Sponsor

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds, a leader in consumer and enterprise drone solutions, will be present at the 2023 Drone Deploy Conference in Denver, Colorado, featuring enterprise drone platforms and solutions. DDC will take place at The Curtis Denver, and will connect over 300 in-person attendees with leading UAV businesses, manufacturers, and solutions providers.

As a major Drone Deploy partner, Drone Nerds will present bundled drone solutions that cater to the needs of businesses across several verticals, including public safety, energy, construction, agriculture, surveying and mapping, and many more. As one of the largest drone service providers and retailers, Drone Nerds is partnered with several leading drone manufacturers, including DJI. Drone Nerds will display several platforms, including the new DJI Matrice 350 RTK, Mavic 3 Enterprise and Mavic 3 Thermal, complete with Drone Deploy kits, and several payloads including the DJI L1, P1, and many more. Other platforms to be exhibited include the Parrot Anafi Ai, eBee TAC, and Insta360 One X2 and RS cameras which can also be used with Drone Deploy's suite of solutions, Drone Nerds will feature Dronetag solutions to help drone operators with upcoming Remote ID legislation changes.

“We're excited to bring our experts and their knowledge to conferences like DDC- our goal is to help educate audiences throughout different industries on the benefits and impact that drone technology can have on their operations,” states Jeremy Schneiderman, Drone Nerds' CEO.

Drone Nerds will be at DDC on October 11th-12th; staff members will be present on site to help answer questions regarding offerings and highlight available enterprise solutions.

###

About Drone Nerds: Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always FlyingTM program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more.

For more information, visit dronenerds .



MENAFN04102023004107003653ID1107188589