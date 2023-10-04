Ensembleiq's Progressive Grocer Names Grocery's Emerging Leaders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ's Progressive Grocer , the No. 1 grocery industry business intelligence provider, today announces the 2023 GenNext Awards program honorees, the emerging leaders whose work is making a vitally important difference in the essential industry of grocery retail.

The GenNext award winners are 94 individuals under the age of 40 who come from companies across the spectrum of grocery. The winners are innovators, disruptors and difference-makers creating an impact on the industry.

“Our awards program honors young innovators and change-makers taking exceptional action in the fight to keep the essential industry of grocery thriving,” said Gina Acosta, Editor-in-Chief, Progressive Grocer.“Congratulations to all of the honorees. Our industry is filled with tremendous talent, and we were impressed by all of the nominations. We are looking forward to celebrating their achievements at Grocery Impact next month.”

GenNext winners were determined after a four-month nomination and evaluation process. Progressive Grocer asked the grocery industry to share stories of innovators, disruptors and difference-makers having an impact on their organization, the industry, colleagues and communities. In addition to accomplishments, nominators described individuals who possess an“it” factor that sets them apart as GenNext leaders.

The 2023 GenNext winners will also be recognized during Progressive Grocer's Grocery Impact event taking place Nov. 7-9, 2023, at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort, in Orlando, Fla. Grocery Impact will bring together the disruptors, innovators, pacesetters and leaders in grocery – present and future – for three days of education, collaboration, networking and celebration.

Highlights of Grocery Impact:



Nov. 7: Sessions will focus on innovation and how to feed, nurture and grow the next generation of leaders in the grocery industry. Leaders from Kroger, LIDL, Hy-Vee, Lowes Foods and Albertsons will discuss secrets to transformation, operating models and how to navigate the ups and downs of a hyper-competitive market.

Nov. 8: Sessions will focus on hot topics such as technology, retail media and automation, and how some companies are redesigning their business models through purpose-driven initiatives that create value for customers and associates.

Nov. 9: Sessions will feature top diverse leaders of the industry discussing talent sustainability, mobility, career growth, pay equity and new drivers of culture, engagement and retention across the grocery industry. In addition, a special session on tech will offer a new perspective on generative AI and the important role this technology will play in grocery. The Top Women in Grocery (TWIG) , now in its 17th year, brings hundreds of honorees together to discuss the important issues facing women in the industry, and the Top Women in Grocery Awards Gala is the most prestigious honor for female leaders in the grocery industry. Top Women in Grocery award recipients represent all levels in the industry in the retailer and supplier communities.

Grocery Impact is an exclusive event. Be part of an invite-only group of grocery's top decision-makers and request an invitation here .

Stay connected with Progressive Grocer on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

