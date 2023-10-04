Global Membrane Bioreactor Market To Reach Value Of USD 7.03 Billion By 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global membrane bioreactor market is projected to reach value of USD 7.03 Billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to the increased recycling of water which is contaminated during the manufacturing process. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in research and development activities to make advanced wastewater treatment plants more energy-efficient and cost-effective for industries. Rising need for better-quality treated water has increased the utilization of ultra-filtration membranes, which is boosting the market for membrane bioreactors. Stringent government regulations regarding degradation of the environment have increased the utilization of membrane bioreactors, as they consist of a biological reactor. Moreover, the industries are increasingly utilizing membrane bioreactors as they are more eco-friendly and help in the recycling of large amount of clean water used by them. You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy Of this Report @ Segments Covered in Report

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2019 USD 2.98 Billion CAGR (2020–2027) 7.1% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 7.03 Billion Base year for estimation 2019 Historical data 2016–2018 Forecast period 2020–2027 Quantitative units Volume in tons, revenue in USD Thousand, and CAGR from 2020 to 2027 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered System configuration, membrane type, application, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Toray Industries, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies S.A., SUEZ, Kubota, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Koch Separation Solutions, Huber Technology, Parkson Corporation, and Alfa Laval Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Click to Purchase this Report at an Exclusively Discounted Rate @

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The global membrane bioreactor market is moderately fragmented, with a large number of small- and medium-sized manufacturers accounting for a major market share. These manufacturers are well-equipped with manufacturing facilities and they are involved in several research and development activities. Some of the prominent players operating in the membrane bioreactor market are:



Toray Industries

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies S.A.

SUEZ

Kubota

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

Koch Separation Solutions

Huber Technology

Parkson Corporation Alfa Laval

In November 2020, Toray Membrane USA Inc. and M | MBR Systems LLC entered into an agreement, which covers membrane bioreactor retrofit applications. The agreement is aimed at providing advanced membrane bioreactor solutions to the industrial sector as well as municipal corporations.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @

Key Highlights of Report



In December 2019, SUEZ announced that it would be investing EUR 30 Million to expand its global center for ultrafiltration membrane manufacturing in Oroszlány, Hungary, in view of the increased global demand for membrane technologies which are utilized in the water sector

The submerged membrane bioreactor segment held the largest market share of 57.7% in 2019. The increasing interest in submerged anaerobic membrane bioreactors among various industries, such as oil & gas, textile, mining, food & beverage, pulp & paper, and power generation, is boosting the demand for membrane bioreactors for use in the treatment of industrial wastewater.

The hollow fiber segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Hollow fiber membranes have a high packing density and they are more flexible than other filtration configurations, which have increased their adoption among municipalities. The municipal wastewater treatment segment accounted for the largest share of the membrane bioreactor market in 2019. Growth of population and decline in freshwater resources in developing economies are driving the utilization of membrane bioreactors among municipal corporations in developing economies.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics @

Emergen Research has segmented the global membrane bioreactor market in terms of system configuration, membrane type, application, and region as follows:



System Configuration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)



External

Submerged

Membrane Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)



Flat Sheet



Hollow Fiber

Multi-tubular

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)



Industrial Wastewater Treatment

Municipal Wastewater Treatment

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE Rest of MEA

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Synthetic Rubber Market By Product Type (Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Styrene Block Copolymer, Polybutadiene Rubber, Butyl Rubber, Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Rubber), By Application (Automotive Tire, Automotive Non-Tire, Industrial Goods, Footwear, Textile, Consumer Goods), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Advanced Ceramics Market By Product (Ceramic Coatings, Monolithic, Ceramic Matrix Composites, and Others), By Material (Ferrite, Titanate, Alumina, and Others), By Application (Catalyst Support, Engine Parts, Bio Ceramics, and Others), By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Masterbatch Market By Product Type (White, Black, Color, Additive, Filler), By Polymer (Polypropylene, High-density Polyethylene, Low Density Polyethylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polystyrene, Polyurethane), By Industry Vertical (Building & Construction, Packaging, Automotive, Textile, Consumer Goods, Agriculture), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Graphene Market By Type (Monolayer Graphene, Bulk Graphene), By Product (Graphene Oxide, Graphene Nanoplatelets, Others), By Application (Electronics, Composites, Catalyst, Energy Storage & Harvesting, Tires, Paints and Coatings, Others), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Textile Chemicals Market By Product Type (Colorants & Auxiliaries, Coating & Sizing Agents, Finishing Agents, Bleaching Agents, and Others), By Fiber Type (Natural Fiber, Synthetic Fiber), By Application (Home Textile, Apparel, Technical Textile, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2028

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web:

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail:

Explore Our Japanese Version: Membrane Bioreactor Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section:

Read our Press Release @



Monochloroacetic Acid Market

Hyaluronic Acid Market

Antiblock Additives Market

Lauryl Myristyl Alcohol Market

Cosmetic Emollient Market

P-Series Glycol Ether Market

Chromatography Reagents Market

Humectants Market

Medical Grade Hyaluronic Acid Market

Allantoin Market

Biodegradable Films Market

Polyacrylic Acid Market

Flocculants Market

Stationary Emissions Control Market

CoPolyester Hot Melt Adhesives and Resins Market

Cathode Active Materials Market

Precious and Base Metals Market

Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles Market

Chemical Catalyst Market Adsorbents Market





Tags Membrane Bioreactor Market Membrane Bioreactor market research market report chemical industry Related Links