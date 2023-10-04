(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

4 October 2023





Company Announcement No 77/20 23

Repayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S

Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes repayments as at 3 October 2023.

Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on .

Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

