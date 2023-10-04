The Life Center Hosts The Hope 5K - A Race To Bring Hope To Hopeless Situations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Life Center Presents the Hope 5K - a race / walk to raise funds to bring hope to people in hopeless situations.

CLEVES, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Join The Life Center in Lawrenceburg, Indiana on Saturday, October 21st from 9:30am - 1:00pm for the Hope 5K, a race to fund help for the hopeless. The walk or run will take place on a paved path that winds 3.1 miles along the banks of the Ohio River.Register today for this family friendly walk or run to raise funds to support the mission of The Life Center, to bring hope to those going through hopeless situations. Registration includes an event t-shirt, a medal, racing big, and chip timers for adults. The race will be followed by an after party including lunch, a kids race, and live music in Lawrenceburg Civic Park.This fundraising for this event will directly help people in our community going through hard times. This Life Center is a non profit organization that helps people in Dearborn County and Hamilton County get the help they need to overcome life obstacles. We do what we can to help our community because Hope is for Everyone.Life Center partnerships and programs from the past year include, but are not limited to:- Over $175,000 in crisis aid to our community from our resource fund and in conjunction with our strategic partners in Hamilton County and United Way.- Picnics in the Parking Lot- this summer 1,115 meals and weekly food packs were given to children through our partnership with The Community Pantry.- Shoes for Souls- 397 pairs of shoes have been given out to qualifying students in our community with the help of Whitewater Crossing Christian Church.- Toy Store - Last year over 100 families received donated toys to make their family Christmas special with church and community partnerships.- Creating individualized 6-month growth plans called, "Hero On a Mission," to walk alongside people and help them overcome life obstacles.- A 225+ army of volunteers who are well-trained and dedicated to meeting the needs of our community.Register today for the Hope 5K at Registration for adults 13 years and older is $35, children registration is $10, There is also a discounted family registration fee.Corporate opportunities to support the 5K are available, if interested, please contact Tom Miller at . In addition, you can also support individual runners or walkers at the event through pledges at

