New LA Agency Candor Debuts With Human Sciences-Based Approach

New LA agency Candor focuses on human sciences to connect brands & consumers. Study: 67% ignore old ads, 63% value social stands. 1st client: 9Zero.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 4, 2023 -- Candor, the new human-sciences-based creative agency, launches today. They aim to bridge the chasm between consumer expectations and brand messaging given how only 14% of consumers feel brands fully understand their needs, according to Candor's new Human Design Study.

"I've spent years in the advertising world, and I've seen firsthand how the industry often falls short in truly understanding and connecting with people," said Kingsley Taylor, CEO and partner at Candor. "That's why we started Candor. We're not just about data and creativity; we're about digging deeper to uncover the human truths that can make brand experiences genuinely meaningful."

Candor's mission is underscored by their inaugural Human Design Study, which revealed:
.67% of consumers are less influenced by traditional advertising compared to two years ago.
.63% would be influenced in their perception or purchasing decisions if a brand took a stand on a social or cultural issue.
.Only 21% of consumers highly trust the messages and promises made by brands.

In line with this, Candor welcomed a new client, 9Zero, the physical and digital hub for climate innovators. Duncan Logan, 9Zero's CEO and Co-Founder, said, "Candor's human-sciences approach is a breath of fresh air. They don't just analyze data; they understand the narrative behind the numbers. Their method is why we chose to partner with them."

Candor is led by a dynamic trio of industry luminaries:
.Kingsley Taylor, CEO, previously led Digitas West Coast and has been a pivotal player at global agencies like Ogilvy and Grey.
.Kamalina Evans, COO, is a seasoned operations and people leader with experience scaling iconic brands such as Visa and Electronic Arts.
.Rick Condos, CCO, is an award-winning creative director who has been named one of the top 20 Creative Directors worldwide. He is also one of the founders of ARGONAUT and an alum of Wieden+Kennedy and Goodby, Silverstein & Partners.

Joining them is Steve Harding, who serves as Non-Executive Chairman. Harding served as Global CEO of Geometry Global and Ogilvy Action.

"At Candor, we don't just aim for creativity; we strive for a deep cultural resonance that can only come from a genuine understanding of human values and needs," said Rick Condos, Chief Creative Officer at Candor.

Kamalina Evans, Candor's COO, adds, "Our unique Human Design process is where hard data meets human insight. It's not just about telling a brand's story; it's about weaving that story into the larger narrative of people's lives."

Learn more about Candor at candor.

About Candor
Candor, the human sciences-based creative agency, specializes in creating authentic, value-aligned connections between brands and consumers. Using statistical analysis, cultural anthropology, and social sciences, the team crafts marketing strategies that delve into the 'why' behind consumer behavior. Candor makes brand experiences not just memorable but meaningful, resonating with consumers on both rational and emotional levels.

