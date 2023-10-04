Presto Smile Unveils Proprietary AI Technology, Empowering Dental Hygienists And Assistants

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Smile Mockup Powered By AI

Presto Smile USA

New Proprietary Dental AI Empowering Dental Hygienists and Assistants to Perform Chair-side Smile Mockups

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Presto Smile , a leading innovator in dental technology, is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of its proprietary AI-powered platform in January 2024. This groundbreaking development will assist the dental industry by providing dental hygienists and dental assistants with direct access to Presto Smile's advanced AI capabilities, enabling them to perform chair-side smile mockups in record time and independently. By integrating the clinical team into the pre-treatment planning process, this cutting-edge technology offers patients more detailed and personalized treatment options, resulting in a significant increase in treatment acceptance rates across the board.Traditionally, dental hygienists and dental assistants have relied on doctors to perform mockups, causing potential delays and limiting their involvement in treatment planning. However, with the introduction of Presto Smile's proprietary AI technology, these dedicated professionals can take an integral role in providing high-quality patient care.Powered by sophisticated AI algorithms, Presto Smile's platform empowers dental hygienists and assistants to create realistic and detailed smile mockups directly at the chair. By leveraging advanced imaging technology and AI-driven analysis, they can generate accurate representations of potential treatment outcomes, allowing for informed discussions with patients about their oral health, aesthetic preferences, and treatment goals.Integrating the clinical team into the pre-treatment planning process brings numerous benefits to both patients and dental practices. Patients will experience a more streamlined and efficient treatment journey, as they no longer have to wait for the doctor's availability to undergo chair-side smile mockups. Instead, dental hygienists and assistants can perform these procedures promptly, enabling patients to visualize the potential results of their proposed treatments more efficiently.Furthermore, this personalized and detailed approach significantly enhances treatment acceptance rates. Patients can better understand and appreciate the proposed treatment options by having dental hygienists and assistants actively involved in the pre-treatment planning. This fosters a sense of trust and confidence, leading to higher treatment acceptance rates and improved patient outcomes."We are incredibly excited to introduce our proprietary AI technology to dental hygienists and assistants," said Dr. Daniel A. Rovirosa , Co-founder and practicing dentist of Presto Smile. "This revolutionary platform will empower these professionals to take a more proactive role in treatment planning. By leveraging AI-powered chair side smile mockups, they can start the conversation leading to providing patients with detailed and personalized treatment options, resulting in improved treatment acceptance rates and overall patient satisfaction."As Presto Smile prepares to launch its proprietary AI platform in January 2024, dental practices can look forward to a new era of patient-centered care. By integrating advanced AI technology with the expertise of dental hygienists and assistants, Presto Smile is committed to transforming the dental industry and improving patient outcomes.About Presto Smile:Presto Smile is a leading innovator in dental technology, dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions that enhance patient care and treatment outcomes. With the upcoming launch of its proprietary AI platform, Presto Smile aims to empower dental hygienists and assistants to play a more integral role in the pre-treatment planning process, resulting in improved treatment acceptance rates and patient satisfaction.

Presto Smile Powered by AI