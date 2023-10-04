Bayshore Marketing Group Wins Multiple Best Of The Bay Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, USA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- For the fourth straight year, Bayshore Marketing Group has won Creative Loafing's Best of the Bay prestigious award for“Best Marketing Agency” and“Best Networker.” In its 33rd year, The Best of the Bay award is Tampa Bay's longest running recognition of“The Best” the area has to offer.

Laurie Stogniew is the Founder, President, and CEO of Bayshore Marketing Group and ConAg Marketing and Digital Solutions based in St. Petersburg, Florida. Laurie's distinctive talents lie in her profound grasp of industry dynamics, her knack for uncovering growth avenues, and her adept utilization of digital platforms. At the helm of her woman-owned, full-service marketing agency, Laurie emerges as an esteemed trailblazer and a genuine visionary within our business community.

In addition to her remarkable achievements in the marketing industry, Laurie has spearheaded the development of affordable and effective digital marketing strategies, directly contributing to consistent growth in revenue for her clients in heavy equipment, senior living and across various other sectors.

Recognizing the importance of giving back, Laurie is a dedicated philanthropist with a deep commitment to supporting her community, particularly individuals with developmental disabilities. In 2020, driven by her passion for helping others, Laurie founded Footprints Charities , a 501c3 non-profit organization. Through Footprints Charities, she has led numerous initiatives and fundraisers, channeling resources, and assistance to those who need it the most, while creating a network of support that extends far beyond the realm of marketing.

About Bayshore Marketing Group

Bayshore Marketing Group is a woman-owned, full-service marketing agency headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. Founded in 2008 under the leadership of Laurie Stogniew, the team is a collective of accomplished specialists, each with unique strengths spanning the spectrum of marketing, digital advertising, website development, social media, and sales. In addition to Bayshore Marketing Group, Laurie recently founded and launched ConAg Marketing, specializing in the heavy equipment industry, further expanding and sharing the resources and expertise of the Bayshore Marketing Group team. The Bayshore Marketing Group and ConAg Marketing and Digital Solutions team share a common commitment to fully engage with their clients and projects, ultimately leading to consistently achieving significant, meaningful, and profitable outcomes.

