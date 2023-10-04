Dejha B Coloring ®️ Nominated For The 2023 Buy From A Black Woman Business Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) brunner-foun.png" width="200" height="300" alt="Dejha B Coloring ®️ founder Khadejha (Dejha B) Brunner" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

Dejha B Coloring ®️ founder Khadejha (Dejha B) Brunner

"Celebrating Black Excellence: Dejha B Coloring®️ Nominated for 2023 Buy from a Black Woman Business Awards."

BRONX, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dejha B Coloring®️ , is a vibrant and imaginative brand known for its captivating coloring books and art supplies that celebrate and represent Black women and children. Our products are designed to inspire creativity in people of all ages, offering beautifully illustrated pages that provide a canvas for artistic expression, with a particular focus on themes and characters that resonate with Black communities. We are thrilled to announce its nomination for the prestigious Buy From A Black Woman Business Awards. The Buy From A Black Woman Business Awards are a celebration of excellence and innovation in the entrepreneurial world, with a focus on empowering and recognizing the incredible contributions of Black Women Business Owners.“We are deeply honored to receive recognition from Buy From A Black Woman. This nomination speaks volumes about the unwavering dedication and relentless efforts of our entire team. Being a part of the vibrant community of Black women-owned businesses fills us with pride and gratitude, "Khadejha (Dejha B) Brunner, Founder/CEO of Dejha B Coloring®️.Founded in 2021, Dejha B Coloring ®️ has been a pioneer in the Coloring book sector. Led by visionary entrepreneur Khadejha (Dejha B) Brunner the business has made remarkable strides in unwavering commitment to empowering representation. Their coloring books beautifully depict Black women and children in a positive light, showcasing their diverse beauty, strength, and resilience. They strive to create images that inspire confidence, celebrate culture, and foster a sense of belonging and pride. Their commitment to quality, community engagement and entrepreneurship is both commendable and inspiring."We're proud to recognize Dejha B Coloring®️ for their outstanding contributions to the business community. They exemplify the innovation, resilience and dedication that are the hallmarks of Black Women-Owned Businesses. Their nomination for the Buy From A Black Woman Business Awards is well-deserved," shares Nikki Porcher, founder of Buy From A Black Woman.The awards ceremony is taking place at Afro TV Studios in Orlando, Florida on November 4, 2023.“We chose Orlando for the Buy From A Black Business Awards because we want to support the Black businesses here who may not be able to leave because of the political climate. So we're bringing entrepreneurs, partners and supporters of the Buy From A Black Woman community together to celebrate and honor the incredible achievements of Black Women Entrepreneurs, and to support the minority businesses that often get left out of broader conversations,” adds Nikki.The event promises to be a night of glamor and empowerment, as well as an opportunity to connect with business leaders like Khadejha (Dejha B) Brunner. To learn more about the awards and vote for Dejha B Coloring ®️, visit BuyFromABlackWoman.To learn more about Dejha B Coloring '®️ and their remarkable journey, visit .

Khadejha Brunner

Dejha B Coloring®️

