Enterprise SSD Market Size Is Expected To Garner $46.89 Billion By 2030 | Registering A CAGR Of 10.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Enterprise SSD Market

- David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Enterprise SSD Market by Technology, Storage, Application, and Enterprise Size, : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

The global enterprise SSD market size was valued at $17.85 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $46.89 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:



Solid-state drive (SSD) or an electronic disk is a storage device that uses integrated circuit assemblies to store data. SSDs can be leveraged in enterprise storage to speed up the performance of data transfer without the help of additional servers. Unlike a mechanical hard drive, SSDs are intended with silicon memory chips with no moving parts. Enterprise flash drives such as SSDs are designed for assets requiring high operating performance, energy efficiency, reliability, and consistent performance.

Furthermore, SSDs store data in interconnected microchip applications that make access to stored information faster by dramatically reducing the boot times. Moreover, surge in demand for high-end cloud computing solutions is expected to propel the demand for enterprise SSDs.

Get Customized Reports with your Requirements:



Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the enterprise SSD industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, enterprise SSD market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the enterprise SSD industry include:

⦁Kingston Technology Company, Inc.

⦁Seagate Technology LLC

⦁KIOXIA Holdings Corporation (Toshiba Corp.)

⦁SK Hynix Inc.

⦁Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Samsung)

⦁Sanmina Corporation (Viking Technology)

⦁Micron Technology, Inc.

⦁Microchip Technology Inc. (Microsemi Corporation)

⦁Western Digital Corporation

⦁Intel Corporation

Rising demand from the high-end cloud segment across the globe and surge in adoption of data center applications drive the market growth. However, high cost and short service life of SSDs coupled with designed complexity restrain the market growth. On the contrary, rise in unstructured information with real-time analysis and increase in demand for SSD over HDD are projected to provide lucrative opportunities for the enterprise SSD industry during the forecast period.

According to enterprise SSD market trends, the storage segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020. By storage, the under 500 GB and 500GB to 3TB segments collectively accounted for around 91.3% market share in 2020. Surge in adoption of high-end cloud computing solutions in small & medium enterprises has led the growth of the under 500 GB segment.

Region wise, North America holds a significant share in the global enterprise SSD market. The adoption of hybrid cloud technology at the large enterprises is expected to propel the market in this region. Moreover, surge in demand for datacenter across small & medium enterprises in North America is anticipated to boost the growth of the enterprise SSD market in this region.

Inquiry Before Buying:



Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁This study comprises analytical depiction of the enterprise SSD market share along with the current trends and future estimations to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

⦁The overall enterprise SSD market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

⦁The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

⦁The current enterprise SSD market share is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

⦁Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the smart display.

⦁The report includes the market share of key vendors and enterprise SSD market forecast.

About Us:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn