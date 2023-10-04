Grand Opening Of Advanced Genomics APAC Taiwan Headquarters

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TAIWAN, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Advanced Genomics APAC Co. Ltd. proudly announces the grand opening of its Taiwan headquarters, marking a significant milestone in its mission to revolutionize medical diagnosis and advance the field of cancer genomics.Advanced Genomics APAC Co. Ltd. is a subsidiary of Advanced Genomics Ltd., parent company of Nonacus Ltd. Founded in 2015, Nonacus is a leading provider of genetic testing products based in Birmingham, UK. The company works with scientists and clinicians to provide a complete workflow for primary tumor and liquid biopsy analysis with the ultimate goal of enabling enhanced care through earlier diagnosis, treatment stratification and monitoring.With a wealth of experience in biotechnology, the Nonacus team continually drives laboratory technology advancements, underpinning their dedication to pioneering research and development.Chris Sale, CEO of Nonacus, expressed his vision for the company, stating, "Nonacus aspires to lead the way in advanced liquid biopsy testing platforms for cutting-edge cancer genomic analysis, globally contributing to early cancer detection and monitoring for the benefit of patients. During my recent visit to Taiwan, our team explored prominent hospitals, laboratories, and biotechnology companies. I am delighted to witness the enthusiasm and professionalism of our Taiwanese team members."Andy Chang, Managing Director of Advanced Genomics APAC Co., Ltd., affirmed, "Advanced Genomics Taiwan serves as our first strategic foothold in the Asia-Pacific region. Following the establishment of our Asia-Pacific headquarters in Qingpu, Taoyuan, our future vision encompasses expanding into markets such as Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Australia, mainland China, and Southeast Asia. Our core mission is to provide hospitals, clinics, laboratories, enterprises, and patients with state-of-the-art testing technology, high-quality equipment, and technical support from top research institutions."In his introductory address, Andy Chang emphasized his dedication to facilitating the expansion of foreign companies in Taiwan's biotechnology sector. Having worked abroad to foster greater opportunities for international firms, he expressed his enthusiasm for contributing to Taiwan's growth. Through this partnership, Chang envisions bringing foreign technologies to Taiwan to invigorate the industry and stimulate healthy competition. Moreover, he looks forward to forging collaborations between Taiwanese biotech firms and their foreign counterparts to drive future research and development initiatives.About Advanced Genomics APAC Co. Ltd.Advanced Genomics APAC Co. Ltd. is a leading player in the field of cancer genomics, committed to providing advanced testing solutions and cutting-edge technology to the medical community. With a global perspective, the company aims to revolutionize cancer diagnosis and treatment, ultimately benefiting patients worldwide.About NonacusNonacus is a leading provider of genetic testing products based in Birmingham, UK. The company works with scientists and clinicians to provide a complete workflow for primary tumour and liquid biopsy analysis with the ultimate goal of enabling enhanced care through earlier diagnosis, treatment stratification and monitoring. Focused on delivering innovative technologies to the genomic healthcare sector through the use of cell-free circulating DNA as a non-invasive diagnostic tool and through the deployment of their advanced liquid biopsy platform, Nonacus strives to enable decentralised, cost effective and cutting-edge cancer genomics and democratise early cancer detection and monitoring globally.

