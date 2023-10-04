Stocks In Play

10/4/2023 - 9:52 AM EST - Resverlogix Corp. : Today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed article, entitled "Apabetalone, a Clinical-stage, Selective BET Inhibitor, Opposes DUX4 Target Gene Expression in Primary Human FSHD Muscle Cells" in the journal Biomedicines. Resverlogix Corp. shares T.RVX are trading unchanged at $0.07.

