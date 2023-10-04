Amnesty Criticizes New EU Migration Agreement

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- The human rights organisation Amnesty International Wednesday criticized a new agreement on migration by EU Member states as آ'dangerous and disproportionateآ'.

"People who arrive at the EUآ's borders must be able to seek asylum, have their claim examined fairly, and be received with dignity. This agreement risks leaving people stranded, detained or destitute along Europeآ's borders and will do nothing to improve the protection of asylum seekers in the EU," said Eve Geddie, Director of Amnesty Internationalآ's EU office in a statement.

The EU in a statement earlier today said EU ambassador reached an agreement on the final component of a common European asylum and migration policy.

"Member states sealed their negotiating mandate on a regulation on crisis situations, including instrumentalisation of migration, and force majeure in the field of migration and asylum. This position will form the basis of negotiations between the Council presidency and the European Parliament," noted the EU statement.

"Today we have achieved a huge step forward on a critical issue for the future of the EU. With todayآ's agreement we are now in a better position to reach an agreement on the entire asylum and migration pact with the European Parliament by the end of this semester," Fernando Grande-Marlaska Gomez, acting Spanish minister for home affairs said.

Spain holds the current EU Presidency.

Amnesty International warned that "If adopted, the proposed Crisis Regulation would further normalise the use of emergency provisions in Europe to deal with arrivals. It would weaken the coherence of the common European asylum system, while failing to prevent آ'crisisآ' situations from arising in the future."

It called on all EU institutions to refrain from additional exceptional measures in EU law that undermine fundamental rights.

"Todayآ's agreement would allow EU member states to delay registration of asylum seekers, channel far greater numbers of people through second-rate border asylum procedures, and expand detention at the border. Amnesty International has documented the significant human rights abuses that result from these policies including the use of arbitrary detention and denial of access to asylum in Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania since 202," it warned. (end)

