Azerbaijan's Honored Artist To Perform One-Man Show In Germany

Azerbaijan's Honored Artist Shovgi Huseynov has been invited to take part in the MOST International Festival of Chamber Theaters.

At the festival, the actor will represent the Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators with a one-man show "The Double Bass".

"The manuscript of the play by Patrick Suskind dates back to 1980. The one-man show was staged by People's Artist Irina Perlova in 1998. Since then, the play has been widely acclaimed in Turkiye, Russia, Belarus, Sri Lanka, USA, Lithuania, etc. Patrick Suskind's play revolves around the double-bass player, who speaks to the audience in his small sound-proofed apartment. At first, he praises his instrument and its importance in the orchestra," the actor previously told AZERNEWS .

"The protagonist falls in love with an opera singer Sarah. All his attempts to grab her attention were clearly thwarted. He imagines winning her attention by yelling her name at the festival premiere. For almost 24 years, the play has been an integral part of the theater's repertoire," he added.

Note that Shovgi Huseynov's remarkable acting talent level has earned him recognition and admiration both at home and abroad.

His success in one-man shows has opened doors for other actors to explore and excel in solo performances, contributing to the growth and development of Azerbaijani theater.

Apart from The Double Bass, his repertoire includes three one-man shows: Nikolai Gogol's Diary of a Madman, Samuel Beckett's Act Without Words, and Fyodor Dostoyevski's A Gentle Creature.