Azerbaijan's Honored Artist To Perform One-Man Show In Germany

Azerbaijan's Honored Artist Shovgi Huseynov has been invited to
take part in the MOST International Festival of Chamber
Theaters.
At the festival, the actor will represent the Azerbaijan State
Theater of Young Spectators with a one-man show "The Double
Bass".
"The manuscript of the play by Patrick Suskind dates back to
1980. The one-man show was staged by People's Artist Irina Perlova
in 1998. Since then, the play has been widely acclaimed in Turkiye,
Russia, Belarus, Sri Lanka, USA, Lithuania, etc. Patrick Suskind's
play revolves around the double-bass player, who speaks to the
audience in his small sound-proofed apartment. At first, he praises
his instrument and its importance in the orchestra," the actor
previously told AZERNEWS .
"The protagonist falls in love with an opera singer Sarah. All
his attempts to grab her attention were clearly thwarted. He
imagines winning her attention by yelling her name at the festival
premiere. For almost 24 years, the play has been an integral part
of the theater's repertoire," he added.
Note that Shovgi Huseynov's remarkable acting talent level has
earned him recognition and admiration both at home and abroad.
His success in one-man shows has opened doors for other actors
to explore and excel in solo performances, contributing to the
growth and development of Azerbaijani theater.
Apart from The Double Bass, his repertoire includes three
one-man shows: Nikolai Gogol's Diary of a Madman, Samuel Beckett's
Act Without Words, and Fyodor Dostoyevski's A Gentle Creature.
