Head Of State Listens To Security Reports, Speaks With Intel Chief

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has convened a conference call dedicated to military needs and listened to intelligence and security reports. Separately, the Head of State spoke with the chief of the Ukrainian intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“A daily conference call. Discussed the needs that I heard about from warriors in the Kharkiv region yesterday. Compared the dynamics of the supply of the main calibers. Instructed to intensify efforts where agreements had been reached, but the implementation is being delayed,” Zelensky wrote.

The Head of State listened to intelligence and security reports by the Security Service of Ukraine, as well as the Minister of Internal Affairs regarding the elimination of the consequences of Russian overnight attacks.

“Separately, I had a long meeting with Kyrylo Budanov. There is something to tell but later,” Zelensky added.

A reminder that, on October 3, 2023, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky paid a working visit to the Kharkiv region, where he met with the brigades fighting in the Kupiansk-Lyman direction.