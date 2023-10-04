France Provides More Than EUR 600,000 Of Power Equipment To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrenergo National Power Company has received more than EUR 600,000 worth of power equipment from French companies and organizations since the Russian invasion started.
The relevant statement was made by the company's press service on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“France's [electricity transmission] system operator RTE handed over about EUR 300,000 worth of power equipment. Another EUR 300,000 in aid was received from the non-governmental organization, Electriciens sans frontières,” the report states.
In particular, Electriciens sans frontiers sent a generator to meet the needs of one of substations, cable products required for renovation works, heaters and LED lamps.
A reminder that Ukrenergo National Power Company has already raised about EUR 900 million in financial aid through loans and grants from international partners.
