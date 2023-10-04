In Irpin, Damaged House With More Than 140 Families Being Restored

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Irpin, a damaged house with more than 140 families is being repaired at the expense of the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Ukrinform reported.



"The reconstruction of residential facilities at the expense of the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression continues in the Kyiv region. One of them is an apartment building in Irpin on Kotlyarevsky Street. The building has 149 apartments and 380 people lived there before the full-scale invasion," the statement said.

It is noted that during the active hostilities and occupation of the region, the building was severely damaged. The roof, facade, and balconies were destroyed, windows were smashed, and the interior was damaged.

Restoration work has begun at the site. The damaged parts of the facade have already been dismantled. The basement is currently being insulated.

The overhaul involves repairing and insulating the roof, restoring and insulating the facade, dismantling windows, balcony blocks, doors and installing new ones, finishing the interior of common areas, and arranging new ramps with appropriate coverings.

As reported, multi-storey buildings are being restored in Irpin, in the Kyiv region, at the expense of the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression.