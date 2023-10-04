Azercosmos, ICESCO Sign Deal On Business, Innovation And Science Project (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. A cooperation
agreement has been signed between the Space Agency of the Republic
of Azerbaijan, Azercosmos, and the Islamic World Educational,
Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), Trend reports.
The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the 74th
International Astronautical Congress being held in Baku.
In the near future, ICESCO will invest over $500,000 in this
project, which aims to develop the field of space in
Azerbaijan.
This is the first time ICESCO has undertaken an investment
project for the development of space.
The goal of the project is to expand the use of satellite
resources in tourism, ecology, agriculture, technology,
cartography, environmental protection, mining, infrastructure and
many other fields.
As part of the project, cooperation will be established with
local and international academic communities, universities and
scientists of Muslim countries on the use and study of satellite
technologies. This partnership will give a strong impetus to space
innovations and ecosystem, generate new opportunities, especially
scientific discoveries in the country.
“I believe that this cooperation is a big step forward not only
for the Muslim world, but also for Azerbaijan and other countries
in the field of business, innovation and science. This project will
be a remarkable opportunity for all of us, including scientists and
young people,” Salim bin Mohammed Al Malik, the Director General of
ICESCO, said.
“Azerbaijan's cooperation with ICESCO is getting stronger every
year. It is gratifying that ICESCO is interested in sustainable
development of space in our country,” Samaddin Asadov, the Chairman
of the Board of Directors of Azercosmos, said.
It is worth mentioning that within the framework of cooperation
between Azercosmos and ICESCO, 500 students from Muslim countries
are attending the 74th International Astronautical
Congress being held in Baku. They represent Turkiye, the United
Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Qatar, Kuwait, Tajikistan, India, Iran,
Nigeria and other countries. These young individuals are studying
medicine, engineering and other fields.
Only 17 out of 54 ICESCO member-countries are investing in space
exploration. This investment is expected to increase from 1
trillion to 2 trillion dollars in 2024.
