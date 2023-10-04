Azercosmos, ICESCO Sign Deal On Business, Innovation And Science Project (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. A cooperation agreement has been signed between the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azercosmos, and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), Trend reports.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the 74th International Astronautical Congress being held in Baku.

In the near future, ICESCO will invest over $500,000 in this project, which aims to develop the field of space in Azerbaijan.

This is the first time ICESCO has undertaken an investment project for the development of space.

The goal of the project is to expand the use of satellite resources in tourism, ecology, agriculture, technology, cartography, environmental protection, mining, infrastructure and many other fields.

As part of the project, cooperation will be established with local and international academic communities, universities and scientists of Muslim countries on the use and study of satellite technologies. This partnership will give a strong impetus to space innovations and ecosystem, generate new opportunities, especially scientific discoveries in the country.

“I believe that this cooperation is a big step forward not only for the Muslim world, but also for Azerbaijan and other countries in the field of business, innovation and science. This project will be a remarkable opportunity for all of us, including scientists and young people,” Salim bin Mohammed Al Malik, the Director General of ICESCO, said.

“Azerbaijan's cooperation with ICESCO is getting stronger every year. It is gratifying that ICESCO is interested in sustainable development of space in our country,” Samaddin Asadov, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azercosmos, said.

It is worth mentioning that within the framework of cooperation between Azercosmos and ICESCO, 500 students from Muslim countries are attending the 74th International Astronautical Congress being held in Baku. They represent Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Qatar, Kuwait, Tajikistan, India, Iran, Nigeria and other countries. These young individuals are studying medicine, engineering and other fields.

Only 17 out of 54 ICESCO member-countries are investing in space exploration. This investment is expected to increase from 1 trillion to 2 trillion dollars in 2024.