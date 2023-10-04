Uzbekistan, Russia To Renew Regional Railway Communication

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 4. Railway
communication between Russia's Kazan and Uzbekistan's Tashkent will
be resumed, Trend reports.
This was announced by the Minister of Transport and Road
Management of Tatarstan, Farit Khanifov at the third Interregional
Cooperation Forum between Russia and Uzbekistan.
The official also announced plans to increase the number of
flights to the cities of Uzbekistan.
Moreover, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the
Republic of Uzbekistan, will pay a working visit to Moscow from
October 5 through October 6.
In accordance with the program of the visit, the president of
Uzbekistan will visit Kazan and get acquainted with its industrial
potential.
