Uzbekistan, Russia To Renew Regional Railway Communication

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 4. Railway communication between Russia's Kazan and Uzbekistan's Tashkent will be resumed, Trend reports.

This was announced by the Minister of Transport and Road Management of Tatarstan, Farit Khanifov at the third Interregional Cooperation Forum between Russia and Uzbekistan.

The official also announced plans to increase the number of flights to the cities of Uzbekistan.

Moreover, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, will pay a working visit to Moscow from October 5 through October 6.

In accordance with the program of the visit, the president of Uzbekistan will visit Kazan and get acquainted with its industrial potential.